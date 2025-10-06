Oct. 9-19: ‘Resisted Living’ Brings Mischief, Madness to The MAIN

Brace yourself for an evening of laughter and loving dysfunction this fall as Resisted Living, a new comedy, takes center stage at The MAIN with performances on the weekends between Oct. 9-19.

The MAIN is located at 24266 Main St., Santa Clarita, CA 91321.

Written and directed by award-winning playwright Braddon Mendelson, this sharp and witty production dives headfirst into the mayhem of family dynamics.

The play follows Robert and Marge Dudek, played by Larry Shilkoff and Meggan Taylor, a couple in their nineties who have spent their lives in the same home since their wedding day 70-years-ago. When Robert’s reluctance to discuss end-of-life planning with his three aging children becomes clear, their ex-con middle child ropes his sisters into a wild scheme to seize control of their parents’ estate. Add a shady car dealer, a mysterious caregiver and a web of deceit, and the fuse is lit for a riotous family meltdown. This laugh-packed theatrical romp, according to Mendelson, promises an exploration of that age-old conundrum, “Where are my reading glasses and why is there Metamucil on my shirt?”

Don’t miss this hilarious journey through family, love and the beautifully messy ties that bind us all. Tickets are available now for performances Oct. 9–12 and Oct. 17–19. General admission is $25.

Guests over 90 are admitted free, box office only, subject to seating.

Groups of 10 and up qualify for discounted rates.

Don’t miss preview night on Thursday, Oct. 9 when tickets are only $15.

To purchase tickets or learn more about Resisted Living, please visit AtTheMain.org.

