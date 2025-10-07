header image

October 7
1849 - Jayhawkers encounter Bennett-Arcan party in southern Utah; latter makes wrong decision, heads through Death Valley toward SCV [story]
William Manly
Oct. 9: Annual Free Senior Resource Fair at SCV Senior Center
| Tuesday, Oct 7, 2025
Sennior Resource fair

Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo (D-Chatsworrth) is hosting her annual Senior Resource Fair at the Santa Clarita Senior Center on Thursday, Oct. 9, 9 a.m.-1 p.m.

The event, held in partnership with the SCV Senior Center, will provide seniors with valuable information, tools and resources to support healthy and safe aging. It will feature interactive discussions, Q&A opportunities, informational resource tables and activities designed specifically for the senior community.

Topics and Resources will include:

— Senior Scam Prevention

— Health and Wellness in Aging

— Fall Prevention and Safety

— Medication Overdose Prevention

— Retirement and Financial Planning

— Veterans Services

— Medicare and Social Security Guidance

— Community Safety Programs

— Free Flu Shots

Attendees will also be able to connect directly with experts and service providers on site.

The Senior Resource Fair is free and open to the public, with RSVPs strongly encouraged.

All seniors age 60+ will receive free ice cream provided by the SCV Senior Center.

To RSVP visit https://a40.asmdc.org/event/20251009-senior-resource-fair.

Santa Clarita Senior Center at Bella Vida

27180 Golden Valley Road,

Santa Clarita, CA 91351
