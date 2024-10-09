Oct. 9: Hart School Board Holds Regular Meeting

|
|
|
|
|
|
|
The regular meeting of the William S. Hart Union High School District’s Governing Board will be held Wednesday, Oct. 9, beginning with closed session at 6 p.m., followed by open session at 7 p.m.
|
The Santa Clarita Valley Youth Orchestra will present a special fundraising concert featuring SCVYO's talented students alongside the acclaimed Los Angeles-based professional ensemble, Bridge to Everywhere.
|
The Santa Clarita Community College District Board of Trustees will hold a business meeting Wednesday, Oct. 9, beginning at 5 p.m. in closed session. Open session will follow at 6 p.m.
|
1861
- Pioneer Acton rancher & stonecutter George Blum born in Switzerland [story
]
|
Los Angeles County residents have access to updated free COVID-19 vaccines designed to target strains currently circulating and causing most infections. The updated vaccine is strongly recommended this fall for residents ages 6 months and older.
|
The city of Santa Clarita welcomes residents to dispose of their unwanted household hazardous and electronic waste at the free Household Hazardous/E-Waste Collection Event on Saturday, Oct. 19, 9 a.m.-3 p.m.
|
Doug Bonelli, who represents the family trust that owns the land that houses the Saugus Swap Meet on the site of the former Saugus Speedway, has announced that more than 60 years of history will come to an end on Saturday, Oct. 27
|
After many months of preparation and rehearsals, high school marching bands across the country are kicking off the 2024 competitive season. The Saugus High School Marching Centurions and Color Guard competed Saturday, Oct. 5 in the Downey Field Tournament.
|
The Castaic Union School District Governing Board will hold its regular meeting Thursday, Oct. 10, at 6 p.m. The board will first meet in closed session at 5:30 p.m.
|
The Small Business Development Center and city of Santa Clarita invites Santa Clarita small businesses to attend the free “Enhancing Your Digital Footprint Webinar Series” to learn tips on how to create and improve your digital footprint.
|
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health announced that applications are now available for those who want to start their own Microenterprise Home Kitchen Operation (MEHKO) with permitting to begin Nov. 1.
|
The Los Angeles Superior Court has ruled that Christopher Hubbart, the sexually violent predator dubbed the "Pillowcase Rapist," is to be housed in the Antelope Valley.
|
1858
- Butterfield Overland Mail stage makes first trek through SCV [story
]
|
Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Missing Persons Unit is asking for the public’s help locating a missing Canyon Country woman.
|
College of the Canyons cross country competed at the annual 3C2A Southern California Preview hosted by Chaffey College in Rancho Cucamonga on Friday, Oct. 4, with both Cougars squads faring well at the meet, which attracted more than 20 participating programs for each race.which attracted more than 20 participating programs for each race.
|
Trent Rickard scored his first career hat trick as The Master's men's soccer team defeated the Park-Gilbert Buccaneers 3-0 Saturday, Oct. 5 at Reese Field in Newhall.
|
The city of Santa Clarita’s Film Office has released the list of seven productions currently filming in the Santa Clarita Valley
|
Though each Foothill League varsity football team has one bye week during league play, which confuses the win and loss totals comparison at any time, there is some separation beginning to show – and things should become a bit clearer after Golden Valley meets Valencia this week.
|
The College of the Canyons Center for Civic and Community Engagement, in collaboration with COC's Golden Z Club, invites the community to attend the Non-Profit Community Resource Fair on Tuesday, Oct. 8.
|
The Santa Clarita Water Agency recently completed a water service line inventory within its service area to document the material of the water service pipeline and fittings that come from the water meter to just outside of homes and businesses.
|
Pinkalicious can’t stop eating pink cupcakes despite warnings from her parents. Her pink indulgence lands her at the doctor's office with “Pinkititis,” an affliction that turns her pink from head to toe.
|
Circle of Hope is painting the town pink in October in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month.
|
The Chiquita Landfill Community Advisory Board will meet Tuesday, Oct. 8, 6 p.m. at the Castaic Library, 27971 Sloan Canyon Road, Castaic, CA 91384.
|
1849
- Jayhawkers encounter Bennett-Arcan party in southern Utah; latter makes wrong decision, heads through Death Valley toward SCV [story
]
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.
0 Comments
You can be the first one to leave a comment.