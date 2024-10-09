Oct. 9: Hart School Board Holds Regular Meeting

The regular meeting of the William S. Hart Union High School District’s Governing Board will be held Wednesday, Oct. 9, beginning with closed session at 6 p.m., followed by open session at 7 p.m.

The meeting will be held at the William S. Hart Union School District Administrative Center, 21380 Centre Pointe Parkway, Santa Clarita, CA 91350.

This will be an in-person meeting with the option to attend the meeting virtually.

The meeting can be livestreamed on You Tube at https://youtube.com/live/_zRivukfBlI.

Please note: Speaker cards will be accepted beginning at 6:30 p.m. and will be time-stamped in the order they are received.

The full agenda of the Hart Board meeting can be found at https://bit.ly/HartBoardMeetingInfo.

