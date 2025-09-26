Oct. 9: Henry Mayo’s ‘Girl Talk’ to Focus on Breast Health

The Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital “Girl Talk” women’s health education series, will address breast health at its next session, scheduled for Thursday, Oct. 9, from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. at the Henry Mayo Center on the Henry Mayo campus.

The Henry Mayo Center is located at 23845 McBean Parkway, Valencia, CA 91355.

Designed to be both social and informative, Girl Talk offers women the chance to connect with local medical experts in a relaxed, welcoming atmosphere. Guests can enjoy appetizers and adult beverages with friends while asking the health questions they may have been hesitant to ask.

This Breast Cancer Awareness Month Girl Talk session will be moderated by Amanda Woodworth, MD, Director of Breast Health at Keck Medicine of USC and Breast Surgical Oncologist at Henry Mayo. She will be joined by a panel of distinguished specialists including:

Anjali Date, MD, Breast Imaging Radiologist, Lead Interpreting Physician at Sheila R. Veloz Breast Center.

May Lin Tao, MD, MSHS, Breast Radiation Oncologist, Director of Keck Medicine of USC and Henry Mayo Cancer Program.

“Girl Talk is an opportunity for women to come together, share experiences, and receive valuable health information in a supportive environment” said Adrienne Thompson, Henry Mayo’s Community Relations Coordinator. “We encourage early registration as space is limited.”

Those interested in attending can register at henrymayo.com/girltalk.

For more information on community health classes and support groups at the Henry Mayo Center visit www.henrymayo.com/classes/smart-panel-overflow/?searchId=967562.

Henry Mayo is a 357-bed, not-for-profit community hospital and trauma center in the Santa Clarita Valley. Thet Henry Mayo emergency department is open 24/7 and a panel of physicians, both specialists and sub-specialists, are available around the clock for most critical needs.

The community hospital also offers maternity department, lactation support and a childbirth education program as well as a cancer program jointly operated with Keck Medicine of USC, advanced primary stroke center, an acute rehab unit that helps individuals regain their independence, cardiovascular services, outpatient primary care, urgent care and wound care services.

For more information visit visit henrymayo.com or call (661) 200-2000.

