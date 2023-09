Oct 9: Make A.I. Your Unfair Business Advantage at October’s VIA Luncheon

The Los Angeles County Office of Immigrant Affairs in the Department of Consumer and Business Affairs is expanding the Capacity-Strengthening for Immigrant-Focused Community-Based Organizations grant program funded by Los Angeles County’s American Rescue Plan allocation.

The Valley Industry Association will host a luncheon exploring the world of Artificial Intelligence on Oct.9 at 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

In response to increasing demand for cruises in Japan, one of hottest trends in travel, Princess Cruises has released its 2025 Japan cruises.

The city of Santa Clarita invites the community to a candlelight vigil honoring fallen Sheriff’s Deputy Ryan Clinkunbroomer on Sunday, Sept. 24

The C.A.S.T. for ​Kids Foundation will team up volunteers and special needs children for a day of boating and fishing at Castaic Lake on Saturday, Oct. 14.

Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo is inviting the community to the upcoming virtual small business town hall series.

According to the Drug Enforcement Administration, six out of 10 fake prescription pills contain a potentially fatal dose of fentanyl.

Nearly 50 students from the Roybal Film and Television Production Magnet will learn how to turn their Hollywood dreams into reality when they visit California State University, Northridge’s film program on Tuesday, Sept 26.

It’s almost fall, which means the Hiking Challenge is back. Going into its second year, the city of Santa Clarita is excited to invite the community onto the trails and into the open spaces.

CSUN concludes the non-conference slate this week as the Matadors face two more West Coast Conference opponents.

A special meeting of the Saugus Union School District Governing Board will be held Wednesday, Sept. 20 at 5:30 p.m. to accept the resignation of board member Cassandra Love.

The iLEAD Charter School Network has received a $23,800 Arts Ed Collective Advancement Grant from the Los Angeles County Department of Arts and Culture.

The Association for Los Angeles Deputy Sheriffs, ALADS, has set up a donation page for Santa Clarita resident Los Angeles County Deputy Ryan Clinkunbroomer’s family. All proceeds go directly to the Clinkunbroomer family.

The MAIN Theater in Old Town Newhall will host "Dylan Brody's Thinking Allowed" Oct. 6, 7 and 8. The first all-storytelling show ever to be booked at The Improv in Hollywood, it enjoyed a six-month run before moving on to the Fake Gallery for an additional 18 months of performances.

The nation’s oldest dance company, the Martha Graham Dance Company, turns 100 and launches its three-year centennial celebration at The Soraya, on the campus of California State University, Northridge on Saturday, Sept. 30, a celebration that will subsequently travel to theaters around the nation and be celebrated worldwide.

Celebrating the end of summer, the Canyon Theatre Guild in Old Town Newhall presents the comedy Joe DiPietro’s "Over the River and Through the Woods" opening Sept. 23 and running through Oct. 28.

CalArts Mourns Death of Longtime Film/Video Faculty Bérénice Reynaud California Institute of the Arts mourns the death of longtime School of Film/Video faculty Bérénice Reynaud on Sunday, Sept. 17 after a multiyear battle with cancer.

Animal Control Warns Parvo Cases Increase in AV The Los Angeles County Department of Animal Care and Control has seen an increase in cases of Canine Parvovirus among dogs and puppies admitted to its animal care centers. DACC urges pet owners to take preventive measures to protect their canine family members in the Antelope Valley.

Hart District Students Earn Academic Honors Eighty-four students in the William S. Hart Union High School District earned academic honors from the College Board National Recognition Programs. These programs celebrate students’ hard work in high school and showcase their strong academic performance.

The 13th Annual Salute to Patriots Seeks Nominations The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce, in partnership with the city of Santa Clarita, will host the 13th annual Salute to Patriots event Wednesday, Nov. 8 at 4 p.m. at the SCV Senior Center at Bella Vida. Salute to Patriots is a celebration of United States veterans as the business community comes together to salute veterans for their leadership in the business community and dedicated service to America.

Today in SCV History (Sept. 19) 1863 - Gen. Edward F. Beale loans money to A.A. Hudson and Oliver P. Robbins to erect toll house in Newhall Pass [

