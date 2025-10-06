Oct. 9: Oktoberfest Begins at Hyatt Regency Valencia

Brace yourself for an evening of laughter and loving dysfunction this fall as Resisted Living, a new comedy, takes center stage at The MAIN with performances on the weekends between Oct. 9-19.

The WiSH Education Foundation will present ASCEND, an event designed to uplift and empower young women 9 a.m.- 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 18 at Saugus High School Performing Arts Center.

Last week both Santa Clarita Christian School and Trinity Classical Academy began league play in football. Thus, all Santa Clarita Valley teams are now in league/conference play.

Get ready for the annual Santa Clarita Kings Day at 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 13, at the Crypto.com Arena.

The regular meeting of the William S. Hart Union High School District Governing Board of Trustees will be held Wednesday, Oct. 8, in open session at 7 p.m.

The Santa Clarita Community College District Board of Trustees will hold a business meeting Wednesday, Oct. 8, beginning at 5 p.m. in open session.

The Master's University cross country teams took home both individual wins at the Pomona-Pitzer Invitational on Saturday, Oct. 4 in Claremont.

The Greater Los Angles County Vector Control District has identified mosquitoes that have tested positive for West Nile virus in Greater Los Angeles, so is reaching out to share more information about this mosquito-borne disease.

Santa Clarita has a lot to be proud of. Over the last year, our city has delivered meaningful programs, projects, events and initiatives that enhance daily life for residents.

The Santa Clarita Public Library invites teens to feel the beat at Teen FanFest 2025, Friday, Oct. 10 from 3:30-5:30 p.m. at Canyon Country Jo Anne Darcy Library Branch.

The Castaic Union School District Governing Board will hold its regular meeting Thursday, Oct. 9 at 6 p.m. The board will first meet in closed session at 5 p.m.

Oktoberfest will be held at the Hyatt Regency Valencia, on Thursdays for the month of October beginning Oct. 9 from 5 to 9 p.m.

The annual Samuel Dixon Family Health Center Duck Dash, presented by Logix Federal Credit Union, will be held 11 a.m.-3 p.m., Sunday, Oct. 5 at the Santa Clarita Aquatics Center.

College of the Canyons women's volleyball won its second match in as many outings, taking a 3-1 conference road victory over host Glendale College on Wednesday, Oct. 1. Set scores were 25-13, 25-21, 23-25, 25-14.

The Master's University women's volleyball team was taken to a fifth set by the Benedictine Mesa Redhawks, prevailing in Arizona to get the win on Friday, Oct. 3.

Oct. 6-10: Daytime Lane Reductions Scheduled on I-5 in Castaic Area Caltrans has announced daytime lane reductions at various locations in both directions of Interstate 5 from Lake Hughes Road to two miles north of Templin Highway for pavement rehabilitation during the week of Oct. 6-10.

Wiley Canyon Mixed Use Project Appealed by Neighbors to City Council esidents of the Calgrove/Wiley Canyon area have announced the appeal of the Wiley Canyon Mixed Use project to the Santa Clarita City Council for further review.

Schiavo Authors Three Bills Signed by Governor Governor Gavin Newsom has signed into law three bills authored by Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo (D-Chatsworth), that will bring relief and accountability to California communities.

Bipartisan Bill to Legalize Cheaper, Cleaner Fuel Signed Into Law Senator Suzette Martinez Valladares (R-Santa Clarita), co-chair of the Problem Solvers Caucus, has announced that the Caucus’ priority legislation to allow the sale of a cleaner and more affordable fuel blend known as E15, has been signed into law by Governor Gavin Newsom.

Oct. 3-Nov. 2: “Highwire Under the Big Top’ Art Exhibit at SCAA The Santa Clarita Artists Association invites the public to view its newest art exhibit at the SCAA 6th Street Gallery in Old town Newhall, "Highwire Under the Big Top."