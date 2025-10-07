|
|
|
|
|
|
|
The Santa Clarita Arts Commission will meet on Thursday, Oct. 9 at 6 p.m. at Santa Clarita City Hall City Council Chambers, 23920 Valencia Blvd. First Floor, Santa Clarita, CA 91355.
|
As part of the I-5 North County Enhancements Project, Metro’s contractor will close the westbound Lyons Avenue/Pico Canyon Road on-ramp to southbound I-5 for a continuous 24-hour closure now through Tuesday, Nov. 4.
|
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved a motion authored by Chair Kathryn Barger to investigate and address recent allegations of fraud tied to civil claims filed under AB 218, the state law authored by Lorena Gonzalez that extended the statute of limitations for childhood sexual abuse lawsuits.
|
Green Santa Clarita thanks the many volunteers who contributed to making the Santa Clarita 30th Annual River Rally and Environmental Expo a success.
|
The Los Angeles County Library’s Bookmark Contest encourages young readers to celebrate their love of reading and creativity.
|
Caltrans has announced extended weekend lane reductions Oct. 17-20 along Interstate 405 through the Sepulveda Pass.
|
Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo (D-Chatsworrth) is hosting her annual Senior Resource Fair at the Santa Clarita Senior Center on Thursday, Oct. 9, 9 a.m.-1 p.m.
|
1849
- Jayhawkers encounter Bennett-Arcan party in southern Utah; latter makes wrong decision, heads through Death Valley toward SCV [story
]
|
The Santa Clarita Community College District Board of Trustees will hold a business meeting Wednesday, Oct. 8, beginning at 5 p.m. in open session.
|
The regular meeting of the William S. Hart Union High School District Governing Board of Trustees will be held Wednesday, Oct. 8, in open session at 7 p.m.
|
Get ready for the annual Santa Clarita Kings Day at 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 13, at the Crypto.com Arena.
|
Last week both Santa Clarita Christian School and Trinity Classical Academy began league play in football. Thus, all Santa Clarita Valley teams are now in league/conference play.
|
The WiSH Education Foundation will present ASCEND, an event designed to uplift and empower young women 9 a.m.- 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 18 at Saugus High School Performing Arts Center.
|
Brace yourself for an evening of laughter and loving dysfunction this fall as Resisted Living, a new comedy, takes center stage at The MAIN with performances on the weekends between Oct. 9-19.
|
Oktoberfest will be held at the Hyatt Regency Valencia, on Thursdays for the month of October beginning Oct. 9 from 5 to 9 p.m.
|
The Castaic Union School District Governing Board will hold its regular meeting Thursday, Oct. 9 at 6 p.m. The board will first meet in closed session at 5 p.m.
|
The Santa Clarita Public Library invites teens to feel the beat at Teen FanFest 2025, Friday, Oct. 10 from 3:30-5:30 p.m. at Canyon Country Jo Anne Darcy Library Branch.
|
Santa Clarita has a lot to be proud of. Over the last year, our city has delivered meaningful programs, projects, events and initiatives that enhance daily life for residents.
|
The Greater Los Angles County Vector Control District has identified mosquitoes that have tested positive for West Nile virus in Greater Los Angeles, so is reaching out to share more information about this mosquito-borne disease.
|
The Master's University cross country teams took home both individual wins at the Pomona-Pitzer Invitational on Saturday, Oct. 4 in Claremont.
|
The Master's University women's volleyball team was taken to a fifth set by the Benedictine Mesa Redhawks, prevailing in Arizona to get the win on Friday, Oct. 3.
|
College of the Canyons women's volleyball won its second match in as many outings, taking a 3-1 conference road victory over host Glendale College on Wednesday, Oct. 1. Set scores were 25-13, 25-21, 23-25, 25-14.
|
2000
- Movie stuntman Richard Farnsworth, 2000 Newhall Walk of Western Stars inductee, and Dr. Robert Rockwell, first COC president, die on the same day [Farnsworth story
] [Rockwell story
]
|
1970
- College of the Canyons' first on-campus classes held in portable buildings located just south of future Cougar Stadium [story
]
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.
0 Comments
You can be the first one to leave a comment.