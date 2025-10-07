The Santa Clarita Arts Commission will meet on Thursday, Oct. 9 at 6 p.m. at Santa Clarita City Hall City Council Chambers, 23920 Valencia Blvd. First Floor, Santa Clarita, CA 91355.

The Arts Commission will be given an overview of creative economy development plans, including the purpose and goals of the plans and models of successful plans created for other communities.

See the full agenda below:

