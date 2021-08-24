Oct. 9: Triumph Foundation’s Annual Wheelchair Baseball Tournament

Triumph Foundation, a Valencia-based nonprofit organization working to improve the lives of people living with disabilities, is hosting its Over-the-Line Wheelchair Baseball Tournament at the Barry A. Sanders Sports Field on Saturday, Oct. 9.

Over 36 people with disabilities, including children, adults and Veterans, will participate in this modified baseball game.

Hundreds of attendees are expected at the event to watch 12 teams of three players, consisting of at least one quadriplegic and one paraplegic player, attempt to hit a ball “over the line” into a sectioned-off territory. Teams will compete all day to win the championship.

The field, located at Lake Balboa Park, is specially designed for the use of people with disabilities. It has a rubberized surface designed for wheelchairs, walkers, and those with an unsteady gait due to physical disabilities. The annual Wheelchair Baseball tournament is expected to be another home run!

“This is my favorite event every year,” said Janette Knudson, a C -7 quadriplegic participant. “I’m not able to play many sports but Triumph has adapted baseball to be player friendly for all levels of disabilities to join in.”

The community is welcome to attend the event to see the baseball tournament and watch the wheelchair users push the limits of their ability. Triumph is also seeking community partners and volunteers to help support this event.

“Baseball has always been a love of mine,” said Douglas Harker, the Triumph Foundation adaptive recreation director. “So getting the disability community out and enjoying the game is very close to my heart.”

For more information, email info@Triumph-Foundation.org.

Event details:

Who: Triumph Foundation, and 36 participants

What: Wheelchair Baseball Tournament

When: Saturday, October 9, 2021, from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Where: Barry A. Sanders Sports Field 6300 Balboa Blvd., Van Nuys, 91316

How: Participants and volunteers can sign up here: http://triumph-foundation.org/otl/

RSVP: Arrange press coverage with Andrew Skinner, Triumph Foundation.

Email: Andrew@Triumph-Foundation.org; Phone: (661) 803-3700

About Triumph Foundation

Triumph Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization whose mission is to help individuals with Spinal Cord Injury (SCI) triumph over their disability and to inspire them to keep moving forward with their lives by pushing themselves to get better every day. Triumph Foundation provides resources, hope and security to people living with paralysis – not just initially when the injury/disease occurs, but as a lifelong support network. Triumph Foundation’s programs are primarily focused on people who have Spinal Cord Injury/Disorder (SCI/D) causing paralysis. However, many of our programs are open to any person dealing with disability including family members. Our outreach supports children, adults, and Veterans; and people of all backgrounds. The majority of our outreach is in Southern California, but we also provide resources and assistance to people across the United States. To date, the organization has touched the lives of over 8,000 individuals with disabilities; given over $1,000,000 in assistance to people with inadequate medical insurance and financial hardship; performed dozens of accessible home remodels; provided wheelchair accessible vehicles to 20 individuals who did not have the means to purchase one on their own; handed out over 2,000 Care Packs full of resources to those newly injured; and regularly visited 24 area hospitals and rehabilitation centers throughout the Los Angeles, Orange, Ventura, Santa Barbara, San Bernardino, Riverside, Kern, and San Diego counties. Triumph Foundation is a chapter of United Spinal, the national spinal cord injury association; Move United and is the Los Angeles Paralympic Sport Club.

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest



MySpace

Delicious





Like this: Like Loading...