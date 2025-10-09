October is Adopt A Shelter Dog Month Waived Fees and Special Events Across Los Angeles County

In celebration of Adopt A Shelter Dog Month , the Los Angeles County Department of Animal Care and Control is thrilled to announce that all adoption fees for dogs will be waived at the Department’s seven animal care centers.

This initiative, supported by the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors, promotes awareness of DACC programs that encourage pet adoptions and responsible pet care.

“Adopt a Shelter Dog Month is a wonderful opportunity for our community to come together and give loving homes to dogs in need,” said Director Marcia Mayeda. “By waiving adoption fees, we hope to encourage more families to consider adopting a shelter dog and to highlight the importance of responsible pet ownership.”

In addition to the waived adoption fees, DACC is committed to assisting pet owners facing difficult circumstances such as deportation. Families residing within the jurisdiction of a County animal care center who find themselves unable to care for their pets are encouraged to visit their closest center to surrender their animals. DACC is dedicated to providing support to families experiencing hardship and ensuring that their pets receive the care they need.

To further promote pet adoptions during this special month, DACC has partnered with LA County Library to host adoption events at various library locations . These events will feature the “Read to Rover” promotion, where individuals can read a book to our care center animals and have their adoption fees waived (the same day), including spay/neuter and microchip services.

The following adoption events are scheduled:

1.Lawndale Library

14615 Burin Avenue, Lawndale, CA 90260

Oct. 11, 2025, 1- 5 p.m.

2.Sorensen Library

6934 Broadway Avenue, Whittier, CA 90606

October 11, 2025, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

3.Topanga Library

122 N. Topanga Canyon Boulevard, Topanga, CA 90290

Oct. 16, 2025, 1 p.m. – 5 p.m.

4.Castaic Library

27971 Sloan Canyon Road, Castaic, CA 91384

Oct. 23, 2025, 10 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.

5.East Los Angeles Library

4837 East 3rd Street, Los Angeles, CA 90022

Oct. 29, 2025, 11 a.m. – 3 p.m.

6.Quartz Hill Library

5040 West Avenue M-2, Quartz Hill, CA 93536

Oct. 30, 2025, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

“We’re proud to partner with Los Angeles County Department of Animal Care and Control to bring pet adoption clinics to the library,” said Dr. Skye Patrick, County Librarian and Director. “Libraries are centers of community and connection, and these clinics offer a meaningful way to foster compassion, belonging, and companionship in one welcoming space.”

Like this: Like Loading...