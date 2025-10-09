header image

October 8
1858 - Butterfield's Overland Mail stage makes first trek through SCV [story]
Butterfield stage
October is Adopt A Shelter Dog Month Waived Fees and Special Events Across Los Angeles County
| Wednesday, Oct 8, 2025
Water drop


In celebration of Adopt A Shelter Dog Month , the Los Angeles County Department of Animal Care and Control is thrilled to announce that all adoption fees for dogs will be waived at the Department’s seven animal care centers.

This initiative, supported by the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors, promotes awareness of DACC programs that encourage pet adoptions and responsible pet care.

“Adopt a Shelter Dog Month is a wonderful opportunity for our community to come together and give loving homes to dogs in need,” said Director Marcia Mayeda. “By waiving adoption fees, we hope to encourage more families to consider adopting a shelter dog and to highlight the importance of responsible pet ownership.”

In addition to the waived adoption fees, DACC is committed to assisting pet owners facing difficult circumstances such as deportation. Families residing within the jurisdiction of a County animal care center who find themselves unable to care for their pets are encouraged to visit their closest center to surrender their animals. DACC is dedicated to providing support to families experiencing hardship and ensuring that their pets receive the care they need.

To further promote pet adoptions during this special month, DACC has partnered with LA County Library to host adoption events at various library locations . These events will feature the “Read to Rover” promotion, where individuals can read a book to our care center animals and have their adoption fees waived (the same day), including spay/neuter and microchip services.

The following adoption events are scheduled:

1.Lawndale Library
14615 Burin Avenue, Lawndale, CA 90260
Oct. 11, 2025, 1- 5 p.m.

2.Sorensen Library
6934 Broadway Avenue, Whittier, CA 90606
October 11, 2025, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

3.Topanga Library
122 N. Topanga Canyon Boulevard, Topanga, CA 90290
Oct. 16, 2025, 1 p.m. – 5 p.m.

4.Castaic Library
27971 Sloan Canyon Road, Castaic, CA 91384
Oct. 23, 2025, 10 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.

5.East Los Angeles Library
4837 East 3rd Street, Los Angeles, CA 90022
Oct. 29, 2025, 11 a.m. – 3 p.m.

6.Quartz Hill Library
5040 West Avenue M-2, Quartz Hill, CA 93536
Oct. 30, 2025, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

“We’re proud to partner with Los Angeles County Department of Animal Care and Control to bring pet adoption clinics to the library,” said Dr. Skye Patrick, County Librarian and Director. “Libraries are centers of community and connection, and these clinics offer a meaningful way to foster compassion, belonging, and companionship in one welcoming space.”
LASD Malibu/Lost Hills Detectives Seeking Victims of Suspect Adva Lavie

LASD Malibu/Lost Hills Detectives Seeking Victims of Suspect Adva Lavie
Wednesday, Oct 8, 2025
Detectives from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Malibu/Lost Hills Station are requesting the public’s assistance with locating similar victims of Suspect Adva Lavie.
FULL STORY...

County Prepares Public for 2026 Changes in Conservatorship Law

County Prepares Public for 2026 Changes in Conservatorship Law
Wednesday, Oct 8, 2025
The Los Angeles County Departments of Mental Health and Public Health recently launched a webpage dedicated to providing more information to residents, clinicians, law enforcement, and other stakeholders about Senate Bill 43, a new law that expands the definition of “gravely disabled” under California’s Lanterman-Petris-Short Act.
FULL STORY...

Supes Pass Motion to Investigate Fraud in County Sex Abuse Lawsuits

Supes Pass Motion to Investigate Fraud in County Sex Abuse Lawsuits
Tuesday, Oct 7, 2025
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved a motion authored by Chair Kathryn Barger to investigate and address recent allegations of fraud tied to civil claims filed under AB 218, the state law authored by Lorena Gonzalez that extended the statute of limitations for childhood sexual abuse lawsuits.
FULL STORY...

County Holds Annual L.A. County Library Bookmark Contest

County Holds Annual L.A. County Library Bookmark Contest
Tuesday, Oct 7, 2025
The Los Angeles County Library’s Bookmark Contest encourages young readers to celebrate their love of reading and creativity.
FULL STORY...
