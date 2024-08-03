Off-duty LASD Homicide Bureau Sergeant Dies in Solo Vehicle Accident

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department has announced the death of Homicide Bureau Sergeant Jason Viger who was killed in an off-duty solo vehicle traffic collision on Thursday, Aug. 1, at approximately 11 p.m. at the intersection of McBean Parkway and Valencia Boulevard.

According to a statement released by the department, Viger, 43, “was a cherished member of our team, known for his dedication and professionalism.”

Viger joined the Department in 2008 and held positions at North County Correctional Facility, Palmdale Station, Lancaster Station, Narcotics Bureau and most recently Homicide Bureau.

“Jason took immense pride in being the first sergeant to be a part of the Sheriff’s Overdose Response Task Force. Jason was recognized by the Department with commendations for working the Skirball Fire and for his patrol work by taking guns off the streets,” said LASD officials in the statement announcing his death.

“Sgt. Jason Viger was passionate and loved being a deputy sheriff and his untimely passing has profoundly impacted our department,” Sheriff Robert Luna said in a statement. “He will be greatly missed within the LASD family, and his unwavering dedication to protecting and serving our community will leave a lasting legacy.”

Officials said Viger had a passion for golf and enjoyed watching his children play sports.

He is survived by his parents, four children and three siblings, which includes a brother who is also a Sergeant in the Sheriff’s Department.

Information on funeral services for Viger is pending.

