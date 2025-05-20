Off-Duty Sheriff’s Deputy Dies in Crash on San Francisquito Canyon Road

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department has announced that Daniel V. Chavira, 21, an off-duty deputy, was killed in a multivehicle collision on San Francisquito Canyon Road on Monday, May 19.

Chavira graduated from Academy Class 476 on Oct. 4, 2024, and was assigned to the North County Correctional Facility in Castaic.

He was scheduled to begin patrol school, then be assigned to the Palmdale Sheriff’s Station.

The crash occurred at 3:17 p.m. in the 32800 block of San Francisquito Canyon Road where four patients were treated for injuries.

Chavira sustained critical injuries and was airlifted by helicopter to Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital, where he died.

“We are heartbroken by the tragic loss of one of our own, who was taken from us far too soon,” said Sheriff Robert G. Luna. “Our Deputy dedicated his life to the service and safety of others, both in and out of uniform. His commitment to public safety was not just a job—it was who he was. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family, friends, and all who knew him.”

A statement from the LASD pledged, “We are providing full support to the deputy’s family, including transportation and resources, as they navigate this unimaginable loss. The California Highway Patrol is currently investigating the cause of the collision. Please keep his loved ones and our LASD family in your thoughts during this incredibly difficult time.”

Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger, issued the following statement on Chavira’s death:

“I am heartbroken by the tragic loss of a young Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department deputy in yesterday’s multi-vehicle crash in Santa Clarita. My thoughts are with the deputy’s loved ones and the families of all those injured. I stand with Sheriff Luna and the entire LASD family as we mourn this tremendous loss.”

The other individuals who sustained injuries in the crash were transported by ambulance to Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital for medical treatment.

The procession that transported Chavira’s body from Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital to the Los Angeles County Corner’s Office can be be viewed at www.facebook.com/share/v/1LLFGfLxTD/.

