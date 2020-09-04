Off-Site Road Improvements to Begin for Future Canyon Country Community Center

The new Community Center in Canyon Country is reaching a major milestone as Phase III is set to begin on Monday, September 14.

Residents will notice the beginning of construction of off-site improvements surrounding the Community Center site on Sierra Highway, Soledad Canyon Road, Dolan Way and Solamint Road.

Phase III will take approximately six months to complete and will take place concurrently with Phase II, which is currently underway and includes the construction of the Community Center building itself and on-site amenities.

Phase III will focus on pedestrian improvements to make the Community Center site more accessible for residents. Sidewalk improvements will enhance pedestrian safety and make it easier for residents in the area to walk to the Canyon Country Community Center.

This phase will also include the widening of northbound Sierra Highway and a new landscaped raised median between Soledad Canyon Road and Dolan Way. Westbound Soledad Canyon Road will be widened to accommodate an exclusive right-turn lane onto northbound Sierra Highway as well.

Construction of Phase III will take place during daytime hours, with occasional night work as necessary. During construction, drivers will experience lane closures and periodic delays in the area and residents are asked to plan ahead and allow for extra driving time along the major roadways of Sierra Highway and Soledad Canyon Road near the Community Center site.

Traffic control times and patterns will be announced in advance on the City of Santa Clarita’s Facebook page (Facebook.com/CityofSantaClarita) and Twitter profile (Twitter.com/SantaClarita). Residents are asked to connect with the City on social media and subscribe to receive these and other alerts.

For more information on the entire future Canyon Country Community Center project, please visit santa-clarita.com/FutureCCCC.