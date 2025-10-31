header image

October 31
1923 - Newhall Chamber of Commerce petitions state to pave Spruce Street (now Main); it happens three years later [story]
Spruce Street
State Awards $2.3 Mil. to LASD for Traffic Enforcement
| Thursday, Oct 30, 2025
DUI Checkpoint

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department has announced it has received a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety to support its ongoing enforcement and education programs to help reduce the number of serious injuries and deaths on our roads. The grant program runs through September 2026.

“We are grateful to receive this grant, which will strengthen our traffic enforcement efforts and improve road safety,” Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Sergeant Michael Lennig said. “Through a combination of education and enforcement efforts, our goal is to reduce dangerous driving behaviors, prevent crashes, and make our roads safer for everyone.”

The grant will provide additional programs and resources, including:

DUI checkpoints and patrols focused on stopping suspected impaired drivers.

High visibility/distracted driving enforcement operations targeting drivers in violation of California’s hands-free cell phone law.

Enforcement operations focused on the most dangerous driver behaviors that put the safety of people biking or walking at risk.

Enforcement operations focused on top violations that cause crashes: speeding, failure to yield, stop sign and/or red-light running and improper turning or lane changes.

Community presentations on traffic safety issues such as distracted driving, impaired driving, speeding and bicycle and pedestrian safety.
Collaborative enforcement efforts with neighboring agencies.

Officer training and/or recertification: Standard Field Sobriety Test (SFST), Advanced Roadside Impaired Driving Enforcement and Drug Recognition Expert.

“Through focused traffic enforcement and education, we’re working toward a future where everyone will be safe on California roads,” OTS Director Stephanie Dougherty said. “By encouraging people to prioritize safety in their daily choices, we are creating a strong road safety culture together.”

Funding for this program was provided by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety, through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.
Aliso Canyon Town Hall Marks Decade Since Gas Blowout

Aliso Canyon Town Hall Marks Decade Since Gas Blowout
Thursday, Oct 30, 2025
Survivors of the Aliso Canyon gas blowout and advocates held a town hall on Sunday, Oct. 26 to mark the 10-year anniversary of the massive gas blowout that occurred on Oct. 23, 2015, the largest methane blowout in United States history.
FULL STORY...

L.A. County Food Programs for Youth, Seniors Still Open During Shutdown

L.A. County Food Programs for Youth, Seniors Still Open During Shutdown
Wednesday, Oct 29, 2025
L.A. County Parks is helping those at risk keep access to food during the federal government shutdown. 
FULL STORY...

County Launches New Anti-Stigma, OD Prevention Campaign

County Launches New Anti-Stigma, OD Prevention Campaign
Wednesday, Oct 29, 2025
LA County has launched Rewriting LA County’s Story, a new bilingual anti-stigma campaign to increase awareness of and access to overdose prevention services, combat stigma for people who use drugs and sustain the progress made in reducing overdose deaths.
FULL STORY...

DACC Takes Measures to Address Distemper Outbreak in Lancaster Area

DACC Takes Measures to Address Distemper Outbreak in Lancaster Area
Tuesday, Oct 28, 2025
The Los Angeles County Department of Animal Care and Control is actively addressing a recent outbreak of canine distemper in the Lancaster area, which has been manifested by dogs brought to the Lancaster Animal Care Center.
FULL STORY...
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Spectrum Awards $5,000 to Single Mothers Outreach
Spectrum has announced a donation of $5,000 to Single Mothers Outreach through the company’s national community philanthropic program, Spectrum Employee Community Grants.
Spectrum Awards $5,000 to Single Mothers Outreach
Nov. 6: Parks, Recreation, Community Services Commission Regular Meeting
The Santa Clarita Parks, Recreation and Community Services Commission will hold its regular meeting Thursday, Nov. 6, at 6 p.m., in Council Chambers at City Hall.
Nov. 6: Parks, Recreation, Community Services Commission Regular Meeting
Traylor Breaks Records in Lady Mustangs’ Win
Maddy Traylor set new records for both goals scored and points scored in a single season in The Master's University's 10-0 win over OUAZ Thursday, Oct. 30 on Reese Field.
Traylor Breaks Records in Lady Mustangs’ Win
TMU Drops One-Score Game to OUAZ
The Master's University men's soccer team fell to the OUAZ Spirit Thursday, Oct. 30 by a score of 3-2 on Reese Field.
TMU Drops One-Score Game to OUAZ
TMU Takes Down La Sierra on Senior Night
Senior Aaralyn Nicholls had 10 kills, one block and seven digs as No.11 The Master's University women's volleyball defeated La Sierra (25-11, 25-9, 25-19) Wednesday, Oct. 29 in The MacArthur Center on Senior Night.
TMU Takes Down La Sierra on Senior Night
Cougars Down Antelope Valley 2-1 for Conference Victory
College of the Canyons men's soccer netted a pair of first half goals to down visiting Antelope Valley College on Tuesday, Oct. 28.
Cougars Down Antelope Valley 2-1 for Conference Victory
Canyons Wins Conference, Kitabatake WSC Player of the Year
College of the Canyons women's golf captured both the team and individual Western State Conference championships on Monday, Oct. 27, after a two-day run in the Central Coast that also saw three Cougars earn all-conference honors.
Canyons Wins Conference, Kitabatake WSC Player of the Year
Nov. 1: 41st Annual Hart Rampage Marching Band Competition
The William S. Hart Regiment is hosting the 41st annual Rampage Marching Band Competition in Valencia on Saturday, Nov. 1. The event will be held on the campus of College of the Canyons in Cougar Stadium, 26455 Rockwell Canyon Road, Santa Clarita, CA 91355.
Nov. 1: 41st Annual Hart Rampage Marching Band Competition
Schiavo to Receive Award for Supporting Survivors of Domestic Violence
The California Partnership to End Domestic Violence will honor Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo, among other state leaders, for work in supporting survivors of domestic violence.
Schiavo to Receive Award for Supporting Survivors of Domestic Violence
Jason Gibbs | Costumes, Candy, Caution
Across our community families are preparing for a night filled with costumes, candy and celebration for Halloween on Friday, Oct. 31.
Jason Gibbs | Costumes, Candy, Caution
Nov. 15: Hart High Quarterback Club Football Casino Night Fundraiser
Hart High Quarterback Club will host a Hart Football Casino Night Fundraiser, 5 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 15 at Valencia Hills Clubhouse.
Nov. 15: Hart High Quarterback Club Football Casino Night Fundraiser
Valley Industry Association Celebrates Excellence at ‘The Mad Hatters Ball’
The Valley Industry Association of the Santa Clarita Valley hosted its 2025 BASH, The Mad Hatters Ball, on Friday, Oct. 24, at the Hyatt Regency Valencia.
Valley Industry Association Celebrates Excellence at ‘The Mad Hatters Ball’
Nov 6: Magical Craft Herbology Class at Newhall Library
End the magical crafting season with a touch of magic with Herbology Class, 5:30-6:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 6 at Old Town Newhall Library.
Nov 6: Magical Craft Herbology Class at Newhall Library
Nov. 9: Photographer David L. Brix Presents ‘Far Out Places’ Artist Reception
Photographer David L. Brix has announced his exhibit, "Far Out Places," will be on view at the Teacision Art Gallery, 11 a.m.- 9 p.m. now through Sunday, Dec. 14.
Nov. 9: Photographer David L. Brix Presents ‘Far Out Places’ Artist Reception
Nov. 8: Fil-Am of SCV, Santa Clarita Sister Cities Hosts Cultural Festival
The Fil-Am of Santa Clarita Valley and the Santa Clarita Sister Cities has announced its Annual Cultural Festival, “Halina sa Aming Bayan” (Come to Our Town), in honor of Filipino-American History Month, 3-9 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 8 at the Newhall Community Center.
Nov. 8: Fil-Am of SCV, Santa Clarita Sister Cities Hosts Cultural Festival
Henry Mayo Fitness, Health Club Names New General Manager
Cezanne Youmazzo has been appointed General Manager of Valencia’s Henry Mayo Fitness and Health Club.
Henry Mayo Fitness, Health Club Names New General Manager
Today in SCV History (Oct. 30)
1984 - NTSB revises probable cause of 1982 "Twilight Zone" deaths after director John Landis appeals [story]
John Landis
Nov. 13: COC Scholarly Presentation Explores How Black Music Shaped Democracy
College of the Canyons professor Dr. Eddie Becton will deliver the scholarly presentation “The Soul of a Nation: A History of Black Music Informing Democracy” on Thursday, Nov. 13 at the Santa Clarita Performing Arts Center.
Nov. 13: COC Scholarly Presentation Explores How Black Music Shaped Democracy
L.A. County Food Programs for Youth, Seniors Still Open During Shutdown
L.A. County Parks is helping those at risk keep access to food during the federal government shutdown. 
L.A. County Food Programs for Youth, Seniors Still Open During Shutdown
Nov. 1-16: Olive Branch Theatricals Presents ‘Baby’
Audiences are invited to laugh, cry, and celebrate the miracle of life with BABY, opening Nov. 1 and playing through Nov. 16 at The Olive Branch, located inside the Valencia Town Center.
Nov. 1-16: Olive Branch Theatricals Presents ‘Baby’
COC Celebrates First Graduating Cohort of Clinical Lab Scientist Program
The first cohort of the College of the Canyons Clinical Lab Scientist program graduated on October 24 at a special ceremony held at the college’s University Center.
COC Celebrates First Graduating Cohort of Clinical Lab Scientist Program
SCVNews.com