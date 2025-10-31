State Awards $2.3 Mil. to LASD for Traffic Enforcement

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department has announced it has received a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety to support its ongoing enforcement and education programs to help reduce the number of serious injuries and deaths on our roads. The grant program runs through September 2026.

“We are grateful to receive this grant, which will strengthen our traffic enforcement efforts and improve road safety,” Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Sergeant Michael Lennig said. “Through a combination of education and enforcement efforts, our goal is to reduce dangerous driving behaviors, prevent crashes, and make our roads safer for everyone.”

The grant will provide additional programs and resources, including:

DUI checkpoints and patrols focused on stopping suspected impaired drivers.

High visibility/distracted driving enforcement operations targeting drivers in violation of California’s hands-free cell phone law.

Enforcement operations focused on the most dangerous driver behaviors that put the safety of people biking or walking at risk.

Enforcement operations focused on top violations that cause crashes: speeding, failure to yield, stop sign and/or red-light running and improper turning or lane changes.

Community presentations on traffic safety issues such as distracted driving, impaired driving, speeding and bicycle and pedestrian safety.

Collaborative enforcement efforts with neighboring agencies.

Officer training and/or recertification: Standard Field Sobriety Test (SFST), Advanced Roadside Impaired Driving Enforcement and Drug Recognition Expert.

“Through focused traffic enforcement and education, we’re working toward a future where everyone will be safe on California roads,” OTS Director Stephanie Dougherty said. “By encouraging people to prioritize safety in their daily choices, we are creating a strong road safety culture together.”

Funding for this program was provided by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety, through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

