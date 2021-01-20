header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather
Calendar
Officials: California’s Holiday COVID-19 Wave Appears to Have Crested
| Wednesday, Jan 20, 2021
covid-19 wave

SACRAMENTO — California’s holiday COVID-19 wave appears to have crested, with state officials announcing Tuesday that hospitalizations and new infections are starting to decrease for the first time in weeks.

In the most upbeat pandemic briefing of the new year, California Health and Human Services chief Mark Ghaly told reporters key trends are finally “moving in the right direction” and the state has trimmed once-dire hospitalization spike predictions for February.

Ghaly said the New Year’s COVID-19 wave predicted by experts didn’t fully materialize and as a result, hospitalizations have actually decreased by nearly 10% over the last two weeks.

“Good news demonstrating that we are seeing some reductions in transmission,” Ghaly said. “The spread of COVID is not growing in the state, but decreasing, even just a little more slowly than we would like.”

While the state still averaged more than 35,000 new cases per day over the last week and became the first to record 3 million total infections, the statewide positivity rate has declined 8.7% over the last 14 days.

In addition to the good news about the smaller COVID-19 wave, Ghaly said the state’s effective reproductive number — a key indicator of community spread — has dropped below 1, meaning the average infected Californian is spreading the disease to less than one person.

Statewide, just over 20,000 people remain hospitalized with the virus along with over 4,000 in intensive care units. Though Ghaly said beds could continue to fill up in the next week or so and several emergency sites will remain in operation, he doesn’t expect hospitalizations to hit the 25,000 mark the state’s models projected earlier this month.

Ghaly added the cumulative data shows the curve is beginning to flatten and that the state’s focus is switching to getting COVID vaccine shots into Californians’ arms.

Having administered less than half of its supply over the last month, critics have ripped the state’s lagging vaccination pace. Though Ghaly said the state met Governor Gavin Newsom’s goal of reaching 1 million new vaccinations over the weekend, just 1.5 million of the 3.2 million doses shipped by the federal government have been administered.

Asked about the problematic vaccine rollout which has left residents wondering when and how they can get immunized, Ghaly said the state was actively working with counties to provide “clarity” and “consistency.” He claimed the vaccination effort was Newsom’s “highest priority” and that the state is committed to an “all hands on deck” effort in the coming weeks.

Amid the uncertainty from the state, counties such as Los Angeles are taking a more proactive approach in giving out the potentially life-saving vaccine.

On Tuesday, L.A. County officials announced residents over the age of 65 could begin making appointments to receive the vaccine as early as Wednesday. Other counties such as Orange and Sacramento have already started immunizing older residents, while San Francisco officials on Tuesday complained of lowered distributions and said they would run out of supplies in a matter of days.

“Our entire system in San Francisco has received 102,825 doses. There are more than 210,000 people in Tier 1A in San Francisco, all of whom need to receive two doses,” said Mayor London Breed on Twitter. “We simply need more vaccines. I’m optimistic that with the new administration, we’ll see more urgent progress.”

Even with signs pointing to a lull in new infections, California still leads the nation with 3 million confirmed cases and is second in deaths with 34,000, according to Johns Hopkins University data. As for vaccinations, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s tracker shows California well behind other major states like Texas, Florida, and New York in terms of shots administered per capita.

— By Nick Cahill, CNS
Comment On This Story

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
Related Content
Latest Stories on SCVNews.com
Wednesday COVID-19 Roundup: SCV Cases Total 22,232; Vaccines in ‘Extremely Limited Supply’
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health on Wednesday confirmed 262 new deaths and 6,492 new cases of COVID-19 countywide, as the county's rollout of an extremely limited vaccine supply continues at Dodger Stadium and five supersites including Six Flags Magic Mountain.
Wednesday COVID-19 Roundup: SCV Cases Total 22,232; Vaccines in ‘Extremely Limited Supply’
Biden Inauguration: ‘This Is Democracy’: Biden Calls for Unity in Inaugural Address
In what some hailed as the most important speech at an inauguration in modern American history, President Joe Biden called for a new era of unity and healing as he pledged to bring an end to the pandemic that has dramatically altered the lives of every American while leading the restoration of a battered economy.
Biden Inauguration: ‘This Is Democracy’: Biden Calls for Unity in Inaugural Address
Biden’s Busy First Day: Action on COVID-19, Climate, Racial Equality
Almost directly after taking the oath as President of the United States, Joe Biden on his first day in office is expected to reverse a number of his predecessor’s policies and federal agency standards.
Biden’s Busy First Day: Action on COVID-19, Climate, Racial Equality
Wilk Named California Senate Republican Leader-Elect
California Senator Scott Wilk (R-Santa Clarita) was unanimously selected as Senate Republican Leader-elect, Senate Republican Leader Shannon Grove (R-Bakersfield) announced Wednesday.
Wilk Named California Senate Republican Leader-Elect
New President Inaugurated: White House Changes Hands at Critical Moment in History
Concluding with his oath to faithfully uphold and defend the U.S. Constitution, Joseph R. Biden became the 46th president of the United States at noon Wednesday.
New President Inaugurated: White House Changes Hands at Critical Moment in History
Magic Mountain Opens Vaccination Site, Aims to Administer More Than 2K Doses a Day
The Los Angeles County Public Health Department opened the Six Flags Magic Mountain vaccination site Tuesday, one of the five larger vaccination sites opened this week in conjunction with the Fire Department and other agencies.
Magic Mountain Opens Vaccination Site, Aims to Administer More Than 2K Doses a Day
California Leads Charge Against Parting Gut of Endangered Species Act
California fired back on the Trump administration’s eleventh-hour attempt to gut the Endangered Species Act before the president left office Wednesday.
California Leads Charge Against Parting Gut of Endangered Species Act
L.A. County Health Officials Address Challenges to Vaccination Distribution
After nearly a year of lockdowns, social distancing, widespread infection, and COVID-19-related death in Los Angeles, residents are preparing for the next chapter of the pandemic: vaccination distribution.
L.A. County Health Officials Address Challenges to Vaccination Distribution
Officials: California’s Holiday COVID-19 Wave Appears to Have Crested
California’s holiday COVID-19 wave appears to have crested, with state officials announcing Tuesday that hospitalizations and new infections are starting to decrease for the first time in weeks.
Officials: California’s Holiday COVID-19 Wave Appears to Have Crested
California Leaders Blasted for Giving Less COVID-19 Aid to Small Communities
As coronavirus cases spiked to record highs and spurred statewide lockdowns this past summer, Governor Gavin Newsom and the California Legislature have scrambled to devise a COVID-19 aid plan for the state’s nearly $10 billion share of federal CARES Act funding.
California Leaders Blasted for Giving Less COVID-19 Aid to Small Communities
L.A. County COVID-19 Vaccine Signup Website Crashes
Soon after Los Angeles County officials announced Tuesday that, by the afternoon, residents age 65 and older could register for the COVID-19 vaccine, the signup website crashed, with thousands of inquiries pending.
L.A. County COVID-19 Vaccine Signup Website Crashes
Today in SCV History (Jan. 20)
1993 - Hart High grad Dee Dee Myers (1979) becomes first female White House press secretary [story]
Dee Dee Myers
Tuesday COVID-19 Roundup: County Ramps Up Large-Scale Vaccination Sites; SCV Tops 22,000 Total Cases
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Tuesday 186 new deaths and 7,902 new cases of confirmed COVID-19, with 22,102 total cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Tuesday COVID-19 Roundup: County Ramps Up Large-Scale Vaccination Sites; SCV Tops 22,000 Total Cases
Pets Are Source of Unconditional Love During Uncertain World | Marcia Mayeda
I think everyone gave a sigh of relief at midnight on Dec. 31, 2020. The most troubling and stressful year in recent memory was finally over.
Pets Are Source of Unconditional Love During Uncertain World | Marcia Mayeda
Strong Winds Fuel Towsley Canyon Fire
A brush fire quickly spread near Towsley Canyon on Tuesday afternoon, with initial reports indicating it had grown by 50 acres within a half-hour.
Strong Winds Fuel Towsley Canyon Fire
Canyon Country Fire Threatens Structures
As winds continue to whip through the Santa Clarita Valley, firefighters are battling another brush fire in Canyon Country where structures may be threatened.
Canyon Country Fire Threatens Structures
California Issues Warning Against Batch of Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine After Allergic Reactions Reported
SACRAMENTO – California State Epidemiologist Dr. Erica S. Pan issued the following statement Sunday recommending providers pause the administration of lot 41L20A of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine due to possible allergic reactions that are under investigation.
California Issues Warning Against Batch of Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine After Allergic Reactions Reported
ARTree Offering Virtual Individual, Group Classes
ARTree Community Arts Center is offering virtual classes that you can share with family and friends, not just around the country, but around the world.
ARTree Offering Virtual Individual, Group Classes
Planning Commission Further Reviews Proposed Sand Canyon Resort
The Santa Clarita Planning Commission is set to further review the proposed 77-acre Sand Canyon Resort development and hear from the developer after commissioners ruled in November the project needed “some work.”
Planning Commission Further Reviews Proposed Sand Canyon Resort
Today in SCV History (Jan. 19)
1967 - Original airing of Star Trek "Arena" Episode: Kirk battles the Gorn commander (Saugus resident Bobby Clark) at Vasquez Rocks [watch]
Kirk vs. Gorn commander
Monday COVID-19 Roundup: 7 Deaths at Henry Mayo Since Friday; SCV Cases Near 22,000
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health on Monday confirmed 88 new deaths and 9,927 new cases of COVID-19 countywide, as Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital in Valencia reported 7 new fatalities since Friday.
Monday COVID-19 Roundup: 7 Deaths at Henry Mayo Since Friday; SCV Cases Near 22,000
SCV Husband-and-Wife Team Open Rapid COVID-19 Testing Company
After Harleen Grewal became one of the 1 million Los Angelenos to be diagnosed with COVID-19, she realized there’s a better way for people to find out whether they have the virus, or whether they need to isolate because they potentially could make someone else sick.
SCV Husband-and-Wife Team Open Rapid COVID-19 Testing Company
COVID-19 Variant First Found in Other Countries, States Now in California
The California Department of Public Health, in coordination with Santa Clara County and the University of California San Francisco, on Sunday announced that an L452R variant of COVID-19 is increasingly being identified by viral genomic sequencing in multiple counties across the state, including Los Angeles County.
COVID-19 Variant First Found in Other Countries, States Now in California
%d bloggers like this: