Officials Confirm No Shots Fired Near Sierra Vista

Uploaded: , Thursday, Feb 10, 2022

By Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department

SCV Sheriff's StationThe Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station provided an update on the incident that occurred on the 19400 block of Soledad Canyon Road. Initial reports were of possible gunshots in the area near Sierra Vista Jr. High School. Update from SCV Sheriff’s Station below.

4 p.m. update: SCV Sheriffs are investigating a possible shooting on the 19400 block of Stillmore Street in Canyon Country. No injuries have been reported as we work to confirm a shooting did take place.

Sierra Vista Jr High School was placed on a brief lockdown as deputies cleared the area.

The lockdown has been lifted for Sierra Vista Jr High and students are being escorted out by the Boys and Girls Club on the East side of the school.

A brief lockdown at Canyon High School was in place as a precaution, however has been lifted as well. The incident does not appear to be school related. We will continue to provide more information as the investigation takes place.

************ORIGINAL POST******

Please AVOID THE AREA of Soledad Canyon Road and Camp Plenty due to an ongoing investigation. Sierra Vista Jr. High, Cedarcreek Elementary and Canyon HS are currently on lockdown. More information will be shared when available.

