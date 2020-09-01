[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

1887 - Town of Saugus founded; Castaic train station opens [story]
Old Navy Paying Store Employees to Serve as Poll Workers on Election Day
| Tuesday, Sep 1, 2020

Old NavyOn National Poll Worker Recruitment Day, Old Navy announced Tuesday that it will pay its store employees to work the polls on Election Day. The brand is tapping into its vast service-minded associate base, with 50,000 field employees in more than 1,000 store locations in the U.S., encouraging them to apply to serve in their communities, and giving them the means to do so.

In an election year that has the potential to attract a historic turnout, Old Navy is working in partnership with the Civic Alliance and Power the Polls in a national movement to recruit 250,000 new poll workers to ensure polling sites stay open and operate efficiently across the country on November 3.

Since 1994, Old Navy has celebrated belonging and inclusivity, and has stood for its commitment to equality, celebrating differences and advocating for every voice. Today these values are more important than ever. With a workforce that mirrors the make-up of America, Old Navy is encouraging its field employees to engage with the democratic process to show that every voice and action counts.

Old Navy will compensate store associates who serve as poll workers with eight hours of pay. In addition to pay provided by Old Navy, employees who serve will also be eligible for compensation from their local jurisdiction.

“We are constantly inspired by our store teams, with their passion for community work and fostering a sense of belonging both in and outside of our store walls. Every voice in this country matters and deserves to be heard at the polls, and if we at Old Navy can be even a small part of making that process more accessible to the communities we call home, we are on board,” said Nancy Green, Head of Old Navy.

The initiative will also expand beyond Old Navy’s store employee base. The brand will be inviting eligible consumers to participate at the polls as well. Old Navy customers can sign-up to apply to serve at a polling station in their local area [here].

About Old Navy
Old Navy is a global apparel and accessories brand that makes current American essentials accessible to every family. Originated in 1994, the brand celebrates the democracy of style through on-trend, playfully optimistic, affordable and high-quality products. A division of San Francisco-based Gap Inc., Old Navy brings a fun, energizing shopping environment to its customers in more than 1,200 stores around the world. For more information, visit www.oldnavy.com.

About the Civic Alliance
The Civic Alliance is a nonpartisan business coalition that strengthens our democracy by supporting safe, healthy and trusted elections and inspiring every American to participate in shaping our country’s future. Founded by the CAA Foundation and Democracy Works, the Civic Alliance cultivates a community of companies united by a shared belief that an active democracy is good for business and an engaged business community is good for democracy. With its valuable tools, resources, events and partnership opportunities, the Civic Alliance helps companies engage employees and consumers as active participants in civic life. For more information, visit civicalliance.com.
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Barger Looking to Expand Telehealth Services
The Board of Supervisors unanimously passed a motion Tuesday by Supervisors Kathryn Barger and Sheila Kuehl to examine Los Angeles County’s use of telehealth services during the COVID-19 pandemic and to evaluate opportunities to expand these promising programs into the future.
Barger Looking to Expand Telehealth Services
Kidnapping Suspect Arrested in Gorman
California Highway Patrol officers arrested a man suspected of kidnapping a child on Interstate 5 in Gorman Friday.
Kidnapping Suspect Arrested in Gorman
Small Businesses, Nonprofits Get Boost from County’s $100M COVID-19 Recovery Fund
Los Angeles area businesses and nonprofits face significant challenges during the current public health and economic crisis of COVID-19.
Small Businesses, Nonprofits Get Boost from County’s $100M COVID-19 Recovery Fund
CHP Commissioner Earns Lifetime Achievement Award
SACRAMENTO – California Highway Patrol (CHP) Commissioner Warren Stanley has spent nearly four decades advocating for highway safety in California.
CHP Commissioner Earns Lifetime Achievement Award
Today in SCV History (Sept. 1)
1887 - Town of Saugus founded; Castaic train station opens [story]
Saugus
Monday COVID-19 Roundup: SCV Mourns 55th Death; L.A. County Positivity Down 45%
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health on Monday confirmed 16 new deaths and 1,022 new cases of COVID-19, with a total of 5,414 cases and the 55th death confirmed among Santa Clarita Valley residents to date.
Monday COVID-19 Roundup: SCV Mourns 55th Death; L.A. County Positivity Down 45%
Sept. 2 Agenda: Hart District Governing Board Regular (Virtual) Meeting
The next regular (virtual) meeting of the William S. Hart Union High School District's Governing Board will take place Wednesday, September 2, starting at 7 p.m.
Sept. 2 Agenda: Hart District Governing Board Regular (Virtual) Meeting
Sept. 1: Santa Clarita City Council Development Committee to Meet
The Santa Clarita City Council's Development Committee will hold its next meeting at City Hall on Tuesday, September 1 starting at 2 p.m.
Sept. 1: Santa Clarita City Council Development Committee to Meet
California Lawmakers Throw Small Newspapers a Labor-Law Lifeline
California newspapers struggling through the pandemic and ensuing recession will have extra time to comply with a new labor law forcing the industry to transform its workforce under a bill approved by lawmakers Monday.
California Lawmakers Throw Small Newspapers a Labor-Law Lifeline
Crunch Time for California Legislature as COVID-Shortened Session Ends
In the final hours of an extraordinary session bottlenecked by the coronavirus pandemic, the California Legislature crammed to pass police reforms, prevent evictions and curb the newspaper industry’s demise into Monday’s agenda.
Crunch Time for California Legislature as COVID-Shortened Session Ends
LASD, SCV Mark 19 Years Since Death of Dep. Jake Kuredjian
Monday marked 19 years since Los Angeles County Sheriff's Deputy Hagop "Jake" Kuredjian paid the ultimate sacrifice while serving and protecting the residents of the Santa Clarita Valley.
LASD, SCV Mark 19 Years Since Death of Dep. Jake Kuredjian
Smyth Calls for Look Into a City Public Health Department
Santa Clarita Mayor Cameron Smyth said Monday he is considering asking city staff to look into the formation of a public health department in Santa Clarita, citing a city need to “create greater autonomy for the future.”
Smyth Calls for Look Into a City Public Health Department
Sept. 1: Santa Clarita Library to Launch Fall Programs
The Santa Clarita Public Library will launch fall programs for all ages on Tuesday, September 1, with numerous activities and virtual programs available for children, teens and adults to enjoy.
Sept. 1: Santa Clarita Library to Launch Fall Programs
SCV Heat Alert Called for Tuesday, Wednesday
The Los Angeles County Health Officer has called a heat alert for the Santa Clarita Valley for Tuesday and Wednesday due to a forecast of high temperatures.
SCV Heat Alert Called for Tuesday, Wednesday
Wilk ‘Glad to Fail’ COVID-19 Test
Senator Scott Wilk's (R-Santa Clarita) COVID-19 test results confirm he was not infected with the virus last week in Sacramento, he announced Sunday.
Wilk ‘Glad to Fail’ COVID-19 Test
Santa Clarita Experts, Victims of Opioid Epidemic Speak Out
Santa Clarita Valley experts and family of victims of the opioid epidemic are saying historical patterns of abuse are repeating themselves.
Santa Clarita Experts, Victims of Opioid Epidemic Speak Out
Today in SCV History (Aug. 31)
2001 - LASD Deputy Hagop "Jake" Kuredjian gunned down in Stevenson Ranch while backing up ATF [story]
Jake Kuredjian
Today in SCV History (Aug. 30)
2009 - L.A. County Fire Capt. Ted Hall, 47, and Firefighter Specialist Arnie Quinones, 34, are killed in the line of duty on Day 4 of the Station Fire [story]
Hall-Quinones
SCV’s Illumination Dynamics to Raise Awareness, Lend Support to Live Events Industry
Santa Clarita-based Illumination Dynamics, a lighting and electric rental production company for television, motion picture, sports broadcast, and studio installations, will be among those taking part in a major call to action along with We Make Events, Red Alert RESTART and Extend Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) imploring the U.S. Congress to pass the RESTART Act (S.3814) to quickly offer economic relief to the Live Events Industry, which has been shuttered since March 2020, putting millions of people out of work.
SCV’s Illumination Dynamics to Raise Awareness, Lend Support to Live Events Industry
Today in SCV History (Aug. 29)
1916 - Actor George Montgomery, 1991 Newhall Walk of Western Stars honoree, born in Montana [story]
George Montgomery
Newsom Rolls Out New Blueprint for a More Gradual Reopening
California counties will now use a new, color-coded tiered blueprint for the reopening of their economies that is simpler and more gradual than the COVID-19 watch list framework, state officials revealed Friday.
Newsom Rolls Out New Blueprint for a More Gradual Reopening
Friday COVID-19 Roundup: SCV Cases Up to 5,333; MIS-C Cases Up in County Kids
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health on Friday confirmed 31 new deaths and 1,509 new cases of COVID-19, with a total of 5,336 cases and 54 deaths reported among Santa Clarita Valley residents since the pandemic began.
Friday COVID-19 Roundup: SCV Cases Up to 5,333; MIS-C Cases Up in County Kids
