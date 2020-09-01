Old Navy Paying Store Employees to Serve as Poll Workers on Election Day

On National Poll Worker Recruitment Day, Old Navy announced Tuesday that it will pay its store employees to work the polls on Election Day. The brand is tapping into its vast service-minded associate base, with 50,000 field employees in more than 1,000 store locations in the U.S., encouraging them to apply to serve in their communities, and giving them the means to do so.

In an election year that has the potential to attract a historic turnout, Old Navy is working in partnership with the Civic Alliance and Power the Polls in a national movement to recruit 250,000 new poll workers to ensure polling sites stay open and operate efficiently across the country on November 3.

Since 1994, Old Navy has celebrated belonging and inclusivity, and has stood for its commitment to equality, celebrating differences and advocating for every voice. Today these values are more important than ever. With a workforce that mirrors the make-up of America, Old Navy is encouraging its field employees to engage with the democratic process to show that every voice and action counts.

Old Navy will compensate store associates who serve as poll workers with eight hours of pay. In addition to pay provided by Old Navy, employees who serve will also be eligible for compensation from their local jurisdiction.

“We are constantly inspired by our store teams, with their passion for community work and fostering a sense of belonging both in and outside of our store walls. Every voice in this country matters and deserves to be heard at the polls, and if we at Old Navy can be even a small part of making that process more accessible to the communities we call home, we are on board,” said Nancy Green, Head of Old Navy.

The initiative will also expand beyond Old Navy’s store employee base. The brand will be inviting eligible consumers to participate at the polls as well. Old Navy customers can sign-up to apply to serve at a polling station in their local area [here].

About Old Navy

Old Navy is a global apparel and accessories brand that makes current American essentials accessible to every family. Originated in 1994, the brand celebrates the democracy of style through on-trend, playfully optimistic, affordable and high-quality products. A division of San Francisco-based Gap Inc., Old Navy brings a fun, energizing shopping environment to its customers in more than 1,200 stores around the world. For more information, visit www.oldnavy.com.

About the Civic Alliance

The Civic Alliance is a nonpartisan business coalition that strengthens our democracy by supporting safe, healthy and trusted elections and inspiring every American to participate in shaping our country’s future. Founded by the CAA Foundation and Democracy Works, the Civic Alliance cultivates a community of companies united by a shared belief that an active democracy is good for business and an engaged business community is good for democracy. With its valuable tools, resources, events and partnership opportunities, the Civic Alliance helps companies engage employees and consumers as active participants in civic life. For more information, visit civicalliance.com.