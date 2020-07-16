Old Town Newhall Library Featuring Quarantine Art Challenge

The Old Town Newhall Library is featuring the Quarantine Art Challenge, which began Tuesday and will continue through Friday, Oct. 9.

The assignments were from the daily challenge words. A total of 19 artists are exhibiting with roughly 40 pieces. The artists from Santa Clarita Artists Association are shown below.

Other exhibitors include Charlotte Mullich, Debra Zednik, Dody Rogers, Gloria Cassidy, Laurie Beth Finkelstein, Sandy Fisher, and Zony Gordon.

“The library is doing passport services outside of the community room Tuesdays and Thursdays,” said Sydney Adam, arts assistant from the city of Santa Clarita Arts and Events. “We have taken into consideration and precautions to allow for artists to still have the opportunity to exhibit work. I wanted the space at Old Town Newhall Library to be exhibits for Santa Clarita nonprofits this year. I am positive art and creative outlets have helped many during this time, and this 14-day challenge was a great example and opportunity.”

The Library is located at 24500 Main St, Santa Clarita, 91321.

For more information, visit www.SantaClaritaArtists.org, which will also have an online presentation.