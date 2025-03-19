Olive Branch Theatericals Presents ‘Breaking Up is Hard to Do’

Time travel back to 1968 for the latest musical production presented by Olive Branch Theatericals, “Breaking Up is Hard to Do.”

The show pays homage to the legendary Neil Sedaka, featuring a parade of 20 of his greatest hits, including “Oh Carol,” “Laughter in the Rain,” “Stupid Cupid” and “Solitaire.”

The plot centers around Labor Day weekend 1960, and best buds Marge and Lois are busting out of Brooklyn for a much-needed getaway at Esther’s Paradise Resort in the Catskills.

Fresh off a breakup, they’re on the prowl for romance “Where The Boys Are.”

The cast includes Aubrie Alexander, Jay Arella, Rena Bailey-Barrett, Castello Domingo, Jim

Yannotta and Jo Im, along with vocal direction by Ayla Lippencott and choreography by Annette Sinitia Duran.

The shos is described as “a rollercoaster of laughter, longing and a whole lot of love.”

The show will be perfomred on stage at The Olive Branch, the performance space by Olive Branch Theatricals at The Patios in the Valencia Town Center.

Shows run weekends from March 29 to April 13.

Purchase tickets at www.tob-scv.org.

Group rates are also available.

“Breaking Up is Hard To Do” is presented through special arrangement with and licensed by Theatrical RightsWorldwide (TRW).

Olive Branch Theatricals is a 501(c)3 non-profit organization. To learn more about upcoming productions and volunteer opportunities, visit www.olivebranchtheatricals.org.

