Olive Branch Theatricals Presents ‘Five Women Wearing the Same Dress’

Olive Branch Theatricals’ “Five Women Wearing the Same Dress” will perform Fridays-Sundays, through Oct. 19 at Valencia Town Center.

In the sanctuary of a bedroom, away from the glittering facade of a lavish wedding reception, five women discover they’re not alone in feeling like outsiders. Meredeth, Frances, Mindy, Georgeanne, and Trisha, each carrying their own burdens and secrets, find unexpected solace in each other’s company.

This darkly funny exploration of female friendship peels back the layers of social expectations to reveal the raw, complicated and ultimately beautiful truth about connection. Sometimes the most meaningful relationships bloom in the most unlikely places, like hiding from a party you never wanted to attend.

Ticketing information:

General Admission: $23

Seniors/Veterans/Students: $21

Age 15 and under: free

Tickets available at www.olivebranchtheatricals.org

Please note: this play contains material that may be considered controversial, offensive or triggering for audience members. This includes but is not limited to strong language and sensitive themes. Discretion is advised.

Like this: Like Loading...