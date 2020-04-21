On My Own at Trader Joe’s | Doctor’s Diary with Dr. Gene Dorio

Someone had to go.

We needed to decide.

Why should we both be in harm’s way when the other could remain safe? One of us had to be the sacrificial lamb, no matter what the danger. For me, it was an easy choice, so there’d be no flipping coins. I was the one who had to do it.

I was going to Trader Joe’s, no matter what the risk. We needed groceries for the next two weeks.

My wife could at least be there on cell phone through FaceTime.

Usually I push the cart, yak with friends and sample food. This time, I was on my own.

It was at times difficult, holding my cell phone while being directed which aisle to go down, making sure items were organic, reading labels … with one hand.

Plus, my wife was on speaker, and several times I had to tell her to whisper. One customer heard her and even got me a bag of lettuce when he saw me aimlessly searching for it. Another directed me to aisle 3 for maple syrup.

Not easy, but I got home safely.

It’s dangerous out there.

Gene Uzawa Dorio, M.D., is a geriatric house-call physician who serves as president of the Los Angeles County Commission for Older Adults and Assemblyman to the California Senior Legislature. He has practiced in the Santa Clarita Valley for 32 years.