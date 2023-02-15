On Valentine’s Day Love Was in the Air at the SCV Senior Center at Bella Vida

Love was in the air this Valentine’s Day at the Santa Clarita Valley Senior Center at Bella Vida.

Bright and early on Valentine’s morning, 19 Meals on Wheels vehicles delivering over 500 meals were also packed with treats and cards for our homebound seniors.

Thanks to many participating groups in our community, our seniors were showered with love, appreciation and goodies. From Boxes of Love from Stevenson Ranch Elementary, to individually wrapped muffins from the Assistance League of Santa Clarita, to beautiful handmade cards from Bridgeport Elementary, Placerita Junior High and the National Charity League our seniors were shown extra love.

In our Grand Ballroom a record number of meals were served to our seniors excited to spend Valentine’s Day with each other.

In a sea of red, pink and hearts with live piano music in the background, the guests enjoyed an exquisite meal of lemon herbed salmon, roasted cauliflower and orzo pilaf followed up with a chocolate heart ganache.

The smiles, laughter and hugs were evidence of the camaraderie shared with one another.

Love was in the air in the Grand Ballroom and in the SCV Meals on Wheels program.

To donate to the programs of the SCV Senior Center or to learn more about the center visit https://myscvcoa.org.

