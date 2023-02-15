Ballroom 4

On Valentine’s Day Love Was in the Air at the SCV Senior Center at Bella Vida

Uploaded: , Tuesday, Feb 14, 2023

By Press Release

Love was in the air this Valentine’s Day at the Santa Clarita Valley Senior Center at Bella Vida.

Bright and early on Valentine’s morning, 19 Meals on Wheels vehicles delivering over 500 meals were also packed with treats and cards for our homebound seniors.

Thanks to many participating groups in our community, our seniors were showered with love, appreciation and goodies. From Boxes of Love from Stevenson Ranch Elementary, to individually wrapped muffins from the Assistance League of Santa Clarita, to beautiful handmade cards from Bridgeport Elementary, Placerita Junior High and the National Charity League our seniors were shown extra love.

In our Grand Ballroom a record number of meals were served to our seniors excited to spend Valentine’s Day with each other.

In a sea of red, pink and hearts with live piano music in the background, the guests enjoyed an exquisite meal of lemon herbed salmon, roasted cauliflower and orzo pilaf followed up with a chocolate heart ganache.

The smiles, laughter and hugs were evidence of the camaraderie shared with one another.

Love was in the air in the Grand Ballroom and in the SCV Meals on Wheels program.

To donate to the programs of the SCV Senior Center or to learn more about the center visit https://myscvcoa.org.

No Comments for : On Valentine’s Day Love Was in the Air at the SCV Senior Center at Bella Vida


0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

More Stories

  • On Valentine’s Day Love Was in the Air at the SCV Senior Center at Bella Vida

    On Valentine’s Day Love Was in the Air at the SCV Senior Center at Bella Vida

    19 mins ago
  • Tuesday COVID Roundup: 20 New Deaths, 1,191 New Cases in County

    Tuesday COVID Roundup: 20 New Deaths, 1,191 New Cases in County

    2 hours ago
  • Marlee Lauffer | February is American Heart Month

    Marlee Lauffer | February is American Heart Month

    2 hours ago
  • Wilk Honors Community Leaders in Recognition of Black History Month

    Wilk Honors Community Leaders in Recognition of Black History Month

    4 hours ago
  • TMU Swim Teams Start Strong at PCSC Championships

    TMU Swim Teams Start Strong at PCSC Championships

    5 hours ago
  • April 14-23: LW Krebs Abstract Contemporary Art Show at SCAA Gallery

    April 14-23: LW Krebs Abstract Contemporary Art Show at SCAA Gallery

    6 hours ago
  • March 8: WeWil Collaborative Celebrates SCV Women in Leadership

    March 8: WeWil Collaborative Celebrates SCV Women in Leadership

    7 hours ago
  • Men’s Golf Wins Second WSC Event, De Luca and Moores Share Medalist Honors

    Men’s Golf Wins Second WSC Event, De Luca and Moores Share Medalist Honors

    7 hours ago
  • March 1: SBDC Free Webinar ‘Increasing Sales’

    March 1: SBDC Free Webinar ‘Increasing Sales’

    7 hours ago
  • April 27: WiSH Education Foundation Wine on the Roof

    April 27: WiSH Education Foundation Wine on the Roof

    8 hours ago
Click here for the Desktop Site
SCVTV IS A TAX-EXEMPT 501(C)(3) NONPROFIT CORPORATION. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.