Smoke is seen as a home in Acton burns on Tuesday, June 1, 2021. Caleb Lunetta/The Signal

One Firefighter Dead After Agua Dulce Fire Station Shooting

Uploaded: , Tuesday, Jun 1, 2021

By Emily Alvarenga | The Signal

At least one person is dead following a shooting at Fire Station 81 in Agua Dulce Tuesday morning, which drew active shooter response from Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department deputies that led to a burning home in Acton, where it was believed the shooter had set his home ablaze.

Homicide officials confirmed an investigation at the fire station and referred comment to Lt. Brandon Dean of the Sheriff’s Department’s Homicide Bureau. A fire official also confirmed that there was at least one person dead and another was injured.

Searches for the suspect continued into the afternoon as Sheriff’s Department helicopter, Air Rescue 5, deployed Sheriff’s Enforcement Bureau SWAT personnel in Acton to search.

The incident was reported shortly before 11 a.m. on the 8700 block of Sierra Highway, according to L.A. County Fire Department Supervisor Leslie Lua.

Deputy Michelle Sanchez of the L.A. County Sheriff’s Department’s Information Bureau confirmed that a shooting had occurred at the fire station, with at least one gunshot victim confirmed as of 11:30 a.m.

“We’re responding to reports of a gunshot wound, and two ambulances were requested,” Lua said, later adding that two Fire Department helicopters had also been called to the scene.

Fire Department officials confirmed the shooting had occurred in a social media post, adding that the department is still in the process of gathering additional information and are cooperating with law enforcement throughout this ongoing incident.

The suspect remained outstanding as of 11:30 a.m., and the search was ongoing, Sanchez said.

Unconfirmed reports indicated that the suspect had set his Acton house on fire, with additional victims possibly at that location.

Lua confirmed that firefighters were responding to a structure fire on the 2600 block of Bent Spur Drive, though firefighters were staying clear of the scene until it was confirmed whether there were any more active suspects.

Neighbor Michael May reportedly saw the smoke and heard the helicopters circling overhead.

“When you hear them that close over the house, you know something’s up,” May said.

Though unsure of which house it was specifically, as deputies were keeping a wide perimeter, the longtime resident said it’s a “quiet neighborhood.”

Sheriff’s officials were holding the perimeter about a quarter-mile from the home, with a contingent of multiple agencies are responding, including California Highway Patrol, L.A. Police Department and others.

Members of the media were held back and watched as the house on Bent Spur Drive continued to burn as of 12:30 p.m.

Palmdale Sheriff’s Station officials confirmed they were in unified command with Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station and the Fire Department, advising residents to avoid the area, as there was a high volume of law enforcement presence in the area.

“For the public’s safety, we ask that you avoid the area until further notice,” a social media post by the department read.

Around 12:30 p.m., County Supervisor Kathryn Barger said she was also en route to the fire station.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

