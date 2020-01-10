One Killed in Two-Vehicle Collision Near Newhall Ranch Road, Rye Canyon

Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a fatal traffic collision after a vehicle plunged down an embankment Thursday in Valencia.

“Deputies arrived on the scene and determined that one of the parties suffered fatal injuries,” said Lt. Eric Lasko of the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station. “It’s under investigation.”

Los Angeles County Fire Department officials responded to reports of a traffic collision with persons trapped near the intersection of Newhall Ranch Road and West Rye Canyon Road around 3:30 p.m., according to spokesman Franklin Lopez.

“Two vehicles were involved and one went down the embankment,” said Supervisor Leslie Lua with the Fire Department, who added that an ambulance was initially requested, and then canceled.

Some of the westbound lanes on Newhall Ranch Road were closed as deputies conducted their investigation into the crash.

Officials said Thursday that the vehicle flipped multiple times, “sustaining heavy damage.” Paramedics pronounced the individual dead on the scene.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

