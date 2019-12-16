One Month After Deadly Shooting at Saugus High: ‘We Will be OK’

One month ago Saturday, the Santa Clarita Valley was rocked by the deadly shooting at Saugus High School that left three teenagers dead, three others wounded and thousands more scarred.
Today, those affected and those who watched the deadly events of Nov. 14 on their cellphones and televisions from sister schools or from their jobs have shown that they are Saugus Strong, including many from outside the Santa Clarita Valley.
On Nov. 14, a 16-year-old boy opened fire on campus and shot five students and then turned the weapon on himself. The events of the tragedy might be difficult to wash away from residents’ memories, but the community, including the students, has shown resilience and unity as they resume their routines.
“As we enter our campus today, we know that things will not be the same,” said Saugus senior Tyler Nilson on Dec. 2, the day the school resumed classes, two weeks after the William S. Hart Union High School District reopened the rest of its campuses.
Upon their return to their previous routine, students have had access to therapy sessions on campus and other activities to help with healing after the deadly shooting.
Students streaming out of Saugus High School walk toward a line of buses waiting to evacuate them to a safe location following a shooting that killed at least two Thursday morning. November 14, 2019. | Photo: Bobby Block / The Signal.
Outside of school grounds, the community has voiced support through multiple efforts such as starting GoFundMe accounts for the families of the wounded, hosting arts events for teenagers to express themselves and even placing “Saugus Strong” signs on their storefronts.
“The support from the community has been beyond anything we as a district could have hoped for,” said Dave Caldwell, Hart District spokesman. “It truly shows the heart of this community and it’s that heart that makes Santa Clarita.”
Students streaming out of Saugus High School walk toward a line of buses waiting to take them to a safe location Thursday, Nov. 14. | Photo: Bobby Block / The Signal.
That support was evident Nov. 17 as thousands from in and around the valley gathered in Central Park for a vigil to remember the lives lost and reunite in their grief.
“We will be OK,” Saugus High ASB President Andrei Mojica, 17, said. “We are resilient, we are courageous, we are loving and most of all, we are Saugus strong.”
On Tuesday, Councilwoman Laurene Weste suggested that the City Council consider adding a memorial at Central Park for a place to “find healing,” she said.
Valencia High senior and artist Lexi Coleman drew a shoe representing the only thing left behind by students running from an active shooter at Saugus High School on November 14, 2019. | Courtesy photo.
City workers installed new street signs that carry the #SaugusStrong insignia on Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019. | Photo: Gilbert Bernal / The Signal.
Thousands gather at Central Park for the #SaugusStrong Vigil Sunday night, November 17, 2019. | Photo: Cory Rubin / The Signal.
Saugus students join students from West Ranch in the student section at Valencia High School for a playoff matchup between the Wildcats and Wilson. | Photo: Cory Rubin / The Signal.
Students remember peers Gracie Anne Muehlberger and Dominic Blackwell, who died as a result of the Saugus High School shooting on November 14, 2019. | Photo: Tammy Murga / The Signal.
