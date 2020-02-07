One Person Sent to Hospital After 4-Car Collision

Personnel from Los Angeles County Fire Department Station 126 responded to a four-car collision in Valencia Thursday.

The call came in at 3:57 p.m. at the corner of Auto Center Drive and Magic Mountain Parkway, according to LACoFD Spokeswoman Leslie Lua,

One person was sent to the hospital as a report of the crash.

As crews worked to clear the vehicles from the roadway, deputies with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station directed traffic.

There was no update on the status of the patient as of 4:10 p.m.

The cause of the collision is under investigation.

