One Person Sustained Moderate Injuries After Vehicle Drives off Bridge on Soledad Canyon Road

With hundreds of in-person classes available during the fall 2021 semester, College of the Canyons is offering students and community members the opportunity to get back on track toward earning a degree or preparing for a new career.

The Los Angeles County Department of Workforce Development will join Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors Chair and First District Supervisor Hilda L. Solis, Aging and Community Services, other County Departments, business partners, and youth participants to launch the Summer 2021 Kick-Off of Youth@Work.

The restaurant industry has been among the hardest-hit sectors during this pandemic.

The Los Angeles County Parks and Recreation teamed up with some of the best instructors in Los Angeles to bring you hundreds of classes for all ages, levels and budgets.

The National Association of Counties has recognized the Los Angeles County Department of Consumer and Business Affairs and its partners with a prestigious 2021 Achievement Award in the category of Civic Education and Public Information for the launch of the L.A. County Disaster Help Center.

After months of shutdowns, Santa Clarita is celebrating this year's Independence Day with the Fourth of July Patriotic Tour.

As a way to give back to her community, 11-year-old Taylor Butler built a lending library, where people can leave and take books for free.

Stay Green Inc. has been placed in Lawn and Landscaping Magazine's top 100 landscaping companies in North America.

A cancer survivor's drive to test himself lead him to becoming LLS' Gold Coast Man of the Year, while raising money to fuel cancer research.

Memorial Day is the traditional start to the summer travel season, and this weekend California’s roadways will likely be bustling with activity.

The Santa Clarita City Council lacked the necessary votes Tuesday night to add to the agenda of the next City Council meeting a discussion about the city of Santa Clarita Human Relations Roundtable.

The California Air Resource board has unveiled a new app for California residents to track prescribed fires and smoke in their area.

The Santa Clarita Senior Center has been awarded for creating an innovative way for seniors to connect during the COVID-19 pandemic, Wednesday.

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Wednesday 10 new deaths and 191 new cases of COVID-19, with 27,901 total cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.

SCV Teen Filming Documentary Highlighting Jamaica Women’s Soccer FIFA Debut When you hear the word Jamaica, aside from conjuring up some sort of tropical beach paradise, perhaps two big names jump right up at you, depending on your age bracket. The names are Bob Marley or Usain Bolt.

Valencia-Based Lief Labs Recognized for Export Achievement Valencia-based Lief Labs, a premier formulation and product development innovator and manufacturer of dietary supplements, is pleased to announce that the firm has received the Export Achievement Award from the Los Angeles Area Chamber of Commerce in recognition of Lief’s demonstrated success in internationally exporting its manufacturing services over the past two years.

May 27: Arts Commission Study Session The city of Santa Clarita Arts Commission will hold a study session virtually Thursday, May 27, at 6:00 p.m.

SCV Vaccine Rates on Par with State, County Averages Data from the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health indicates the Santa Clarita Valley is on par with the county and ahead of the state vaccination averages — but there’s still a distance to go before the county hits the home stretch, aka herd immunity.

