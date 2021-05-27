header image

1971 - Community preview night (pre-grand opening), Magic Mountain [story]
ticket
One Person Sustained Moderate Injuries After Vehicle Drives off Bridge on Soledad Canyon Road
Thursday, May 27, 2021
File Photo

Katharine Lotze/The Signal (File photo).

A vehicle drove over the side of a bridge on Soledad Canyon Road near Agua Dulce Canyon Road early Thursday morning.

Los Angeles County Fire units arrived at 8:37 a.m. to find a vehicle in the Santa Clara River bed.

“A vehicle drove over a bridge down about 200 feet and we did have a patient transported to a hospital,” said Charisma Murillo, a County Fire Department representative.

Murillo said paramedics transported the patient, who appeared to be the only passenger in the vehicle. The person is believed to have sustained moderate but non-life-threatening injuries, according to initial reports.

The cause of the crash and the vehicle description were not immediately available, according to Murillo.

Thursday, May 27, 2021
A vehicle drove over the side of a bridge on Soledad Canyon Road near Agua Dulce Canyon Road early Thursday morning.
Wilk Announces $28.6 Billion Available in Restaurant Assistance
Thursday, May 27, 2021
The restaurant industry has been among the hardest-hit sectors during this pandemic.
CHP’s Memorial Day Maximum Enforcement Period Begins Friday
Thursday, May 27, 2021
Memorial Day is the traditional start to the summer travel season, and this weekend California’s roadways will likely be bustling with activity.
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
L.A. County Disaster Help Center Recognized Nationally for Helping Thousands During Pandemic
The National Association of Counties has recognized the Los Angeles County Department of Consumer and Business Affairs and its partners with a prestigious 2021 Achievement Award in the category of Civic Education and Public Information for the launch of the L.A. County Disaster Help Center.
One Person Sustained Moderate Injuries After Vehicle Drives off Bridge on Soledad Canyon Road
A vehicle drove over the side of a bridge on Soledad Canyon Road near Agua Dulce Canyon Road early Thursday morning.
Registration Now Open for L.A. County Parks & Rec Summer Programs
The Los Angeles County Parks and Recreation teamed up with some of the best instructors in Los Angeles to bring you hundreds of classes for all ages, levels and budgets.
Wilk Announces $28.6 Billion Available in Restaurant Assistance
The restaurant industry has been among the hardest-hit sectors during this pandemic.
June 2: L.A. County Youth@Work Kick-Off
The Los Angeles County Department of Workforce Development will join Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors Chair and First District Supervisor Hilda L. Solis, Aging and Community Services, other County Departments, business partners, and youth participants to launch the Summer 2021 Kick-Off of Youth@Work.
COC Fall 2021 Registration Underway
With hundreds of in-person classes available during the fall 2021 semester, College of the Canyons is offering students and community members the opportunity to get back on track toward earning a degree or preparing for a new career.
CHP’s Memorial Day Maximum Enforcement Period Begins Friday
Memorial Day is the traditional start to the summer travel season, and this weekend California’s roadways will likely be bustling with activity.
Today in SCV History (May 27)
1971 - Community preview night (pre-grand opening), Magic Mountain [story]
Cancer Survivor Becomes LLS’ Gold Coast Man Of The Year
A cancer survivor's drive to test himself lead him to becoming LLS' Gold Coast Man of the Year, while raising money to fuel cancer research.
Stay Green Inc. Among Top 100 Landscape Firms Recognized
Stay Green Inc. has been placed in Lawn and Landscaping Magazine's top 100 landscaping companies in North America. 
Local 11-Year-Old Builds Her Own Lending Library For The Community
As a way to give back to her community, 11-year-old Taylor Butler built a lending library, where people can leave and take books for free.
City Announces Fourth Of July Patriotic Tour For 2021
After months of shutdowns, Santa Clarita is celebrating this year's Independence Day with the Fourth of July Patriotic Tour.  
Wednesday COVID-19 Roundup: Henry Mayo Reports 0 COVID Hospitalizations Since Pandemic Began ; SCV Cases Total 27,901
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Wednesday 10 new deaths and 191 new cases of COVID-19, with 27,901 total cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
SCV Senior Center Honored For Innovative Older Adult Programming
The Santa Clarita Senior Center has been awarded for creating an innovative way for seniors to connect during the COVID-19 pandemic, Wednesday.
California Air Resource Board Introduces New Smoke Tracking App
The California Air Resource board has unveiled a new app for California residents to track prescribed fires and smoke in their area. 
SCV Water Purchases On-Site Solar Panels To Help Save More Energy
To aid in power consumption, SCV Water completed the purchase of onsite energy-producing assets, the agency stated Wednesday. 
Divided City Council To Give Human Relations Roundtable More Time
The Santa Clarita City Council lacked the necessary votes Tuesday night to add to the agenda of the next City Council meeting a discussion about the city of Santa Clarita Human Relations Roundtable.
Today in SCV History (May 26)
1956 - Placerita Canyon State Park dedicated [story]
SCV Teen Filming Documentary Highlighting Jamaica Women’s Soccer FIFA Debut
When you hear the word Jamaica, aside from conjuring up some sort of tropical beach paradise, perhaps two big names jump right up at you, depending on your age bracket. The names are Bob Marley or Usain Bolt.
Valencia-Based Lief Labs Recognized for Export Achievement
Valencia-based Lief Labs, a premier formulation and product development innovator and manufacturer of dietary supplements, is pleased to announce that the firm has received the Export Achievement Award from the Los Angeles Area Chamber of Commerce in recognition of Lief’s demonstrated success in internationally exporting its manufacturing services over the past two years.
May 27: Arts Commission Study Session
The city of Santa Clarita Arts Commission will hold a study session virtually Thursday, May 27, at 6:00 p.m.
SCV Vaccine Rates on Par with State, County Averages
Data from the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health indicates the Santa Clarita Valley is on par with the county and ahead of the state vaccination averages — but there’s still a distance to go before the county hits the home stretch, aka herd immunity.
Tuesday COVID-19 Roundup: Transmission Rates Continue to Drop in L.A. County; SCV Cases Total 27,897
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Tuesday 10 new deaths and 191 new cases of COVID-19, with 27,897 total cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
L.A. City Assistant Fire Chief Agrees to Alcohol Treatment, Community Service; Avoids Jail Time
A Los Angeles City assistant fire chief from Saugus, who was arrested on suspicion of crashing his vehicle into a light pole and at least two other vehicles — one of which he reportedly dragged more than 160 feet and up a driveway — agreed to complete a handful of preconditions and programs in court Friday in order to avoid potential jail time in connection to his charges.
