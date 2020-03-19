One-Stop Coronavirus Resource Website Now Available

State Sen. Scott Wilk, released information Thursday on a new, one-stop resource for COVID-19: www.covid19.ca.gov.

The site highlights critical steps people can take to stay healthy and resources available to Californians impacted by the outbreak, including paid sick leave and unemployment assistance.

“In times of crisis it is important to have access to the resources you need. This website offers information on almost every topic from health & safety to business and employment resources,” said Wilk, R-Santa Clarita . “Having access to accurate information and links to the latest programs changes and resources will help us all weather this storm with as little confusion as possible.”

The website includes health and safety information, statistics on the Coronavirus in California as well as links to the latest news on education and public location closures. In addition there are links to employee and business resources to help during this incredibly difficult time.

“I hope people will take a look at the website and keep themselves up to date on the accommodations that are being made at the local, state and federal levels of government,” concluded Wilk.

Senator Wilk’s office is here to help. Please contact his office at (661) 729-6232 if you are in need of assistance.

Senator Wilk represents the 21st Senate District which includes the Antelope, Santa Clarita and Victor Valleys.