One Story One City Program Releases March Lineup

The Santa Clarita Public Library’s One Story One City program has released an exciting schedule of free events to celebrate the 2020 novel selection, “Gods of Jade and Shadow” by Silvia Moreno-Garcia. Events throughout March will tie in with the Mexican folklore and Mayan mythology themes of the story.

The events will begin this Saturday, March 7, with an author talk featuring Moreno-Garcia at 11:00 a.m. at the Newhall Family Theatre for the Performing Arts, located at 24607 Walnut Street.

The community is encouraged to join the discussion with the award-winning author as she shares insights into her process, highlights from her book and answers questions from the audience. “Gods of Jade and Shadow” readers can also attend book club discussions throughout the month of March to share their opinions on the book.

Other fun events include Mayan mug decorating, Ballet Folklorico dance performances, Mayan Yoga, a scavenger hunt, a visit to the Museum of Latin American Art and much more. Each event is free of charge, but some do require advanced registration.

To participate in the Santa Clarita Public Library’s One Story One City program, check out a copy of “Gods of Jade and Shadow” from one of your local library branches. Please note that some of the topics covered in the novel are not suitable for readers under the age of 16. Once you have your copy of the story, visit the program website at SantaClaritaLibrary.com/OneStoryOneCity for details, dates and times of each upcoming event.

The One Story One City program is an annual event that promotes reading and inspires city-wide discussions about a compelling novel every March. The program is free and is held in partnership with Friends of the Santa Clarita Public Library. To learn more about the One Story One City program, please contact Senior Librarian Crystina Yeager at cyeager@santa-clarita.com or (661) 259-0750.