Inside
Weather
Santa Clarita CA
Mostly cloudy
Mostly cloudy
54°F
 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
February 16
2000 - Rancho Camulos designated a National Historic Landmark [story]
Rancho Camulos
One Story One City Returns to Santa Clarita Public Library
| Thursday, Feb 16, 2023
One Story One City

Click on photo to enlarge flyer.

The Santa Clarita Public Library’s tenth annual One Story One City program returns with free, themed events during the entire month of March. The One Story One City initiative encourages citywide discussions and promotes reading across all ages through one story. This year’s book selection is the New York Time’s bestseller, Remarkably Bright Creatures, by Shelby Van Pelt.

This adventurous and gripping novel takes you on a journey through the Pacific Northwest and follows the intertwining stories of five dynamic characters, but it is through the eyes of Marcellus, a giant Pacific octopus, that you discover humor and insight throughout the story. The pages are filled with themes of family, grief, loss, friendship and connection.

The One Story One City program is free and open to all ages. Participants can pick up a copy of “Remarkably Bright Creatures” at their local Santa Clarita Public Library branch. The novel is available in print, eBook and eAudio. In conjunction with the exploration of this story, the community is invited to participate in One Story One City book-themed events.

Book clubs will be held at each library branch in Canyon Country, Newhall and Valencia throughout the month. Be ready to join the Library for underwater themed escape rooms, a traveling aquarium, crafts, art exhibits and more.

In addition, the following special events will take place:

Ocean Sensory Room for Adults with Disabilities – Join us at the Valencia Branch on March 6 at 10 a.m. for this under-the-sea sensory room experience with ocean light projections, modeling clay, light board tables, kinetic sand and more! Relax in a serene environment and explore the ocean floor. Coaches and caregivers are required to supervise and participate in the program.

Screen Printing Octopus Bags for Adults and Teens – Personalize a tote bag! Head over to the Old Town Newhall Branch on March 15 at 3 p.m. to screen print an octopus onto a bag and add glow-in-the-dark embellishments. All materials will be provided while supplies last.

Screening of My Octopus Teacher — Join us at The MAIN Theater in Old Town Newhall on March 10 at 8 p.m. to immerse yourself in a screening of the Academy Award winning documentary, My Octopus Teacher. Watch as “a filmmaker forges an unusual friendship with an octopus living in a South African kelp forest, learning as the animal shares the mysteries of her world.”

Water Safety with Aquatics – Learn about water safety for the whole family in this fun and interactive presentation by the city of Santa Clarita’s Aquatics team. Join us at the Canyon Country Jo Anne Darcy Branch on March 23 at 5 p.m. to participate! Attendees will also be able to learn more about the wonderful aquatics programs the City offers as we gear up for summertime.

Author Conversation with Shelby Van Pelt – Join us on March 31 at 6 p.m. for a virtual conversation with Shelby Van Pelt, author of Remarkably Bright Creatures, as she answers participants questions and talks about her novel. The viewing party will be held at the Old Town Newhall Branch with a live broadcast of the Facebook event, but residents can also join on the Library’s Facebook Page!

One Story One City is made possible by the support and partnership of the friends of the Santa Clarita Public Library. For a full list of events including book discussions and activities, please visit SantaClaritaLibrary.com/OneStoryOneCity.
