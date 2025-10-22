One Team Partners Release New Data Sets on Veteran Homelessness

The Los Angeles County Department of Military and Veterans Affairs, the Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority, and the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs have released updated data that provides a more complete and accurate view of veteran homelessness within the Los Angeles Continuum of Care.

The CoC covers Los Angeles County excluding the cities of Pasadena, Glendale, and Long Beach.

The 2025 Greater Los Angeles Homeless Count estimates that 3,050 veterans are experiencing homelessness on any given night in the CoC, a 2% increase from 2,991 in 2024. However, veteran homelessness remains 20%lower than in 2023, reflecting the progress achieved through stronger coordination, improved outreach, and expanded housing efforts.

The veteran estimates were developed collaboratively by LAHSA, the VA, and MVA using data from the 2025 Greater Los Angeles Homeless Count and the BNL. The Homeless Count provides a point-in-time snapshot of veterans experiencing homelessness, while the BNL offers a continuously updated record that tracks veterans’ progress toward housing, giving a more complete picture of veteran homelessness across Los Angeles County.

As of September 10, 2025, there are 1,573 verified veterans experiencing homelessness on the BNL, with more than half sheltered or housed through Time-Limited Subsidy and other programs.

The difference between the estimated number of veterans in the Homeless Count and the number verified on the BNL reflects multiple factors, including outreach gaps, data collection challenges, and the inherent uncertainty of self-reported survey data. MVA continues to work closely with LAHSA and the VA to strengthen data precision and connect all veterans identified in the Homeless Count to coordinated services and support.

Data Highlights

-3,050 veterans experiencing homelessness within the Los Angeles Continuum of Care, a 2% increase from 2,991 in 2024, according to the 2025 Greater Los Angeles Homeless Count: Veterans Estimate and BNL Report.

-1,537 veterans actively tracked on the County’s BNL as of September 2025, according to One Team data.

-93% of veterans on the BNL assigned to a housing provider with a permanent housing plan, according to the VA Greater Los Angeles Healthcare System’s One Team data.

-Recidivism rate consistently below the national 5% benchmark for returns to homelessness, according to One Team data.

-1,832 permanent housing placements achieved through HUD-VASH, Supportive Services for Veteran Families (SSVF), and other programs between October 2024 and July 2025, according to One Team data.

The One Team initiative is a partnership among MVA, the VA Greater Los Angeles Healthcare System, LAHSA, and community-based organizations. The model coordinates outreach, housing, and supportive services so that veterans receive sustained assistance throughout their housing journey.

“When the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs announced that they were looking at Los Angeles for ground zero for future innovation around ending homelessness, we knew we had to answer the call knowing it takes all levels of government and our community-based organizations to end veteran homelessness,” said Jim Zenner, director of MVA. “The entire continuum of care has rallied around the exceptional leadership of the VA Greater Los Angeles Healthcare System as part of our collective One Team approach.”

By sharing this data with the public, MVA, the VA, and LAHSA aim to highlight both the strengths and gaps within the current system. This transparency helps stakeholders better understand the landscape of veteran homelessness and strategically allocate resources to drive meaningful reductions.

MVA remains committed to working with local, state, and federal partners to end veteran homelessness and ensure that every veteran in Los Angeles County has access to stable housing, health care, and the support they deserve.

Resources for Veterans: Veterans experiencing homelessness can call 310-268-3350 (Monday–Friday, 9 a.m.–4 p.m.) for same-day housing assistance, or 211 for after-hours support. Visit https://www.va.gov/greater- los-angeles-health-care/ health-services/homeless- veteran-care/ for additional resources.

