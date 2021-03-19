header image

March 18
1919 - Swall Hotel in Newhall burns down (corner Main & Market) [story]
Swall Hotel
Open Educational Resources Grant Awarded to COC
| Thursday, Mar 18, 2021
COC

College of the Canyons will receive $370,149 in funding from the U.S. Department of Education to further expand its Open Educational Resources (OER) initiative in partnership with the California Consortium for Equitable Change in Hispanic Serving Institutions Open Educational Resources (CC ECHO) program.

OERs are teaching and learning materials that have been released in the public domain or under an intellectual property license as a no-cost alternative to costly commercial textbooks.

“We are honored to have been granted this award from the U.S. Department of Education along with three other California community colleges,” said College of the Canyons Chancellor Dr. Dianne G. Van Hook. “This grant will be instrumental in supporting College of the Canyons’ efforts to continue eliminating the barrier of the cost of textbooks, which often can be higher than the cost of tuition.”

The $2 million grant—which was awarded to the West Hills College Lemoore as the grant’s lead education agency—will allow for the development of culturally relevant OER and for training materials for faculty, the creation of material on multiple open-license platforms, and the launch of mini-grants for subject matter experts and students to create culturally relevant OER materials.

“We are thrilled to receive this grant to further our OER efforts at College of the Canyons,” said James Glapa-Grossklag, dean of educational technology, learning resources and distance learning at the college. “We look forward to working with our grant partners in finding new ways to reduce equity gaps at Hispanic-serving educational institutions.”

Over a three-year period, COC will receive $370,149 in funding to design and deliver an online course for faculty at consortium partners to link OER with equity and culturally responsive teaching. The college will also design and deliver online training for support staff and student workers at consortium partners on the best practices for developing and promoting OER.

In addition, COC will organize and host virtual and in-person events to promote OER practices across the state. COC faculty will have the opportunity to create OER in collaboration with faculty from consortium partners, via mini-grants managed by West Hills College Lemoore.

At COC, free OER textbooks are used instead of commercial textbooks in hundreds of courses, saving students more than $5,000,000 in textbook costs last year. During the spring 2021 semester, students can find 427 class sections that use OER materials instead of commercial textbooks, nearly one-quarter of all classes.

Ranked nationally No. 18 in The Hispanic Outlook in Higher Education Magazine for enrolling the largest number of Hispanic students, College of the Canyons had a Hispanic population of 15,703 students, totaling 45 percent of the total student enrollment, which was 35,018.

For more information about the college’s OER efforts, please visit the Zero Textbook Cost webpage.
CalArts to Participate in Virtual Career Fair

CalArts to Participate in Virtual Career Fair
Wednesday, Mar 10, 2021
This past year has provided CalArts with the opportunity to reimagine recruiting in higher education.
FULL STORY...

COC Canyon Country Virtual Discussion to Highlight Impacts of Chemistry

COC Canyon Country Virtual Discussion to Highlight Impacts of Chemistry
Wednesday, Mar 10, 2021
Join College of the Canyons Canyon Country Campus as it presents a virtual discussion on the impacts of chemistry - from cures and beyond.
FULL STORY...

CSUN Professor Researching Effects of Increased Screen Time on Child Development

CSUN Professor Researching Effects of Increased Screen Time on Child Development
Wednesday, Mar 10, 2021
Thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic, many day-to-day interactions — such as learning, interacting with co-workers and socializing with friends and family — now take place through computer and phone screens.
FULL STORY...

COC Women’s Conference Returns as Three-Day Virtual Event

COC Women’s Conference Returns as Three-Day Virtual Event
Wednesday, Mar 10, 2021
The 2021 College of the Canyons Women’s Conference will be held virtually from March 25-27 with an exciting lineup of presenters and breakout sessions centered around the theme “Empowered Women: Health, Wellness, and Balance.”
FULL STORY...
Placerita, Rancho Pico, Rio Norte Recognized as 2021 Distinguished Schools
SACRAMENTO — State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond announced Thursday that Placerita, Rancho Pico and Rio Norte junior high schools are included in the 100 middle and high schools being honored under the 2021 California Distinguished Schools Program.
Placerita, Rancho Pico, Rio Norte Recognized as 2021 Distinguished Schools
Thursday COVID-19 Roundup: Businesses Urged to Continue Safety Protocols; SCV Cases Total 26,918
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Thursday 88 new deaths and 933 new cases of COVID-19, with 26,918 total cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Thursday COVID-19 Roundup: Businesses Urged to Continue Safety Protocols; SCV Cases Total 26,918
Hart District to Livestream Sporting Events
In an effort to allow as much access as possible while keeping everyone safe, some William S. Hart Union High School District school sites are utilizing a livestream for sporting events this spring, starting with football.
Hart District to Livestream Sporting Events
March 22: SCV Water Urban Water Management Plan Virtual Workshop
Join the Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency (SCV Water) on Monday, March 22, from 6:30 p.m. – 8:00 p.m., to learn about and provide input on the Agency's Urban Water Management Plan (UWMP) Update.
March 22: SCV Water Urban Water Management Plan Virtual Workshop
LACoFD Plans to Reopen Modified Junior Lifeguard Program
With the approval and support of the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors, the Los Angeles County Fire Department plans to safely reopen a modified version of its Junior Lifeguard Program this summer.
LACoFD Plans to Reopen Modified Junior Lifeguard Program
SCV Students Reach Semifinals in Music Center Scholarship Program
Following two rounds of virtual auditions, The Music Center has selected 112 of Southern California’s most talented high school students, including a few from the Santa Clarita Valley, as semifinalists in The Music Center’s 33rd annual Spotlight  program, a free nationally acclaimed arts training and scholarship program for teens.
SCV Students Reach Semifinals in Music Center Scholarship Program
Magic Mountain Announces Plans to Reopen April 1
After a yearlong closure, Six Flags Magic Mountain has announced plans to reopen on April 1, with extensive new COVID-19 safety measures in place.
Magic Mountain Announces Plans to Reopen April 1
Hart District Implementing New Safety Plan for In-Person Learning
In what was their last currently scheduled meeting before students are expected to return to in-person learning March 29 and April 1, the William S. Hart Union High School District governing board discussed how the return of grades seven to 12 will stay on track.
Hart District Implementing New Safety Plan for In-Person Learning
Santa Clarita Realtor Accused of Sexual Assault Posts Bail
A Placerita Canyon man arrested on suspicion of sexual assault in Florida due to an allegation from Nevada was released from custody in lieu of posting $100,000 bail, according to court records available online Wednesday.
Santa Clarita Realtor Accused of Sexual Assault Posts Bail
Today in SCV History (March 18)
1919 - Swall Hotel in Newhall burns down (corner Main & Market) [story]
Swall Hotel
IRS Extends Federal Income Tax Filing for Individuals to May 17
The federal income tax filing due date for individuals for the 2020 tax year will be automatically extended from April 15, 2021, to May 17, 2021, the Treasury Department and Internal Revenue Service announced Wednesday.
IRS Extends Federal Income Tax Filing for Individuals to May 17
Cushman & Wakefield Pacific Opens Office in Santa Clarita
Cushman & Wakefield Pacific (PACCRA), based in Bakersfield, California, has opened an office in Santa Clarita, California.
Cushman & Wakefield Pacific Opens Office in Santa Clarita
D.A.’s Office, LAPD Investigating After Video Shows Ex-Detective Using Racial Slurs in Valencia
The Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office and L.A. Police Department have both opened investigations after seeing video of a former LAPD detective using racial slurs in an altercation following a traffic collision in Valencia on Saturday.
D.A.’s Office, LAPD Investigating After Video Shows Ex-Detective Using Racial Slurs in Valencia
Disneyland to Reopen to Californians Only April 30
“The Happiest Place on Earth” will turn the lights back on starting April 30, Disneyland officials announced Wednesday, more than a year after the Anaheim theme park closed its gates due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Disneyland to Reopen to Californians Only April 30
Hart High Swimmer Kyle Brill Secures Spot in Olympics Trials
After shaving four seconds off his 100-meter backstroke time Thursday, Hart High School and Canyons Aquatic Club swimmer Kyle Brill has secured his spot at the Olympic Trials in June.
Hart High Swimmer Kyle Brill Secures Spot in Olympics Trials
City Gives First Look, Tour for Media at The Cube Ice Rink in Valencia
Following its facelift, new paint, and center ice logo being installed, the city of Santa Clarita gave a first look at The Cube on Tuesday, offering local media a chance to view the latest additions to the Santa Clarita Valley’s only ice rink.
City Gives First Look, Tour for Media at The Cube Ice Rink in Valencia
Bridge to Home Permanent Shelter for Homeless Approved by City Planners
The city of Santa Clarita Planning Commission approved the application for Bridge to Home’s construction on the 23000 block of Drayton Street in Saugus, meaning that the nonprofit organization will now have a permanent shelter to assist local homeless individuals.
Bridge to Home Permanent Shelter for Homeless Approved by City Planners
SB 520 Bill to Combat CEMEX Mega-Mine Project OK’d in First State Senate Hearing
Senate Bill 520, which would give the public the opportunity to weigh in before the CEMEX mega-mine can proceed, has passed out of its first policy committee, according to California Sen. Scott Wilk, R-Santa Clarita, who co-authored the bill with Assemblywoman Suzette Valladares (R-Santa Clarita).
SB 520 Bill to Combat CEMEX Mega-Mine Project OK’d in First State Senate Hearing
CDPH Launches “Let’s Get to ImmUnity” Campaign to Boost COVID-19 Vaccine Acceptance
The California Department of Public Health on Wednesday announced a new public education campaign to better connect with Californians who have been disproportionately affected by COVID-19 and to address questions and concerns they have with the vaccine.
CDPH Launches “Let’s Get to ImmUnity” Campaign to Boost COVID-19 Vaccine Acceptance
Today in SCV History (March 17)
1927 - Newhall telephone exchange, est. 1900, now serves 100 phones [story]
telephone
March 18: Fostering Youth Independence Celebrates 4th Anniversary
Join Fostering Youth Independence Thursday, March 18, from 6:00 - 6:30 p.m., via Zoom to mark the organization's fourth anniversary and to celebrate the many volunteers and donors who have made FYI the amazing community it is today.
March 18: Fostering Youth Independence Celebrates 4th Anniversary
What About the Animals Adopted During COVID-19? | Marcia Mayeda
We have now reached the one-year anniversary of the shutdown of society as we responded to the threat of COVID-19.
What About the Animals Adopted During COVID-19? | Marcia Mayeda
