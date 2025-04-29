Opens May 24: Hurricane Harbor Celebrates 30th Anniversary with Makeover

The first of Six Flags Hurricane Harbor water parks, Six Flags Hurricane Harbor Los Angeles, located in Valencia, opened June 16, 1995. It will celebrate its 30th anniversary this summer.

The milestone occasion has been commemorated with a multimillion-dollar makeover that includes numerous enhancements for both guests and park associates. On Saturday, May 24, the 25-acre water park adjacent to Six Flags Magic Mountain will open for the season with giveaways, live entertainment and other surprise moments.

The park-wide improvements include:

A creative narrative that reimagines the water park as a tropical island village and is woven throughout the experience which includes bringing the park’s iconic volcano to life with periodic rumbling effects and bursts of mist.

Restoration of all slides including vibrant new exterior colors, canopies and resurfacing for smoother and faster rides.

Repainting of key areas including focal areas such as other attractions, food and beverage and merchandise locations.

Extensive new landscaping that amplifies the park beautification and offers added shade.

Increased number of cabanas and the return of food and beverage services.

Upgraded food options and new frozen cocktail selections.

State-of-the-art conveyor belt to now carry tubes to the top of Tornado.

Refreshed restrooms and changing areas.

New sound system, signage and employee uniforms that augment the themed environment.

“Hurricane Harbor Los Angeles has been a beloved So Cal summertime destination for aquatic thrills and splashy family fun for three decades and with this anniversary we wanted to show appreciation to our fans with a completely revitalized guest experience,” said Jeff Harris, Vice President and General Manager of Six Flags Hurricane Harbor and Magic Mountain. “We are counting down the days until we open the gates and share what we’ve been working on since last year. From a new theme and backstory to slides that have been refinished to shine brighter and provide a better ride to new and enhanced cabanas, landscaping, food and beverage and more, a day spent at Hurricane Harbor Los Angeles will be the ultimate day in the sun.”

Hurricane Harbor Los Angeles will open to the public Saturday, May 24 at 10:30 a.m. and will be open through Labor Day. Single day tickets start at $49 when purchased online or make the biggest splash with a Gold Pass and enjoy unlimited visits to Hurricane Harbor Los Angeles and Magic Mountain; complimentary parking, food, merchandise and bring-a-friend discounts and more. Gold Pass Memberships start at just $6.99 per month after initial payment.

To learn more about the park transformation, visit the park’s blog at www.sixflags.com/hurricaneharborla/celebrating-30-years-of-fun-a-bold-new-transformation-for-hurricane-harbor-los-angeles.

For additional information or to buy tickets, visit sixflags.com/hurricaneharborla.

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest

MySpace

Delicious



Like this: Like Loading...