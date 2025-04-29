header image

April 29
2002 - LASD Deputy David March, Canyon grad & Saugus resident, murdered during traffic stop [story]
Deputy David March
Opens May 24: Hurricane Harbor Celebrates 30th Anniversary with Makeover
| Tuesday, Apr 29, 2025
hurricane harbor

The first of Six Flags Hurricane Harbor water parks, Six Flags Hurricane Harbor Los Angeles, located in Valencia, opened June 16, 1995. It will celebrate its 30th anniversary this summer.

The milestone occasion has been commemorated with a multimillion-dollar makeover that includes numerous enhancements for both guests and park associates. On Saturday, May 24, the 25-acre water park adjacent to Six Flags Magic Mountain will open for the season with giveaways, live entertainment and other surprise moments.

The park-wide improvements include:

A creative narrative that reimagines the water park as a tropical island village and is woven throughout the experience which includes bringing the park’s iconic volcano to life with periodic rumbling effects and bursts of mist.

Restoration of all slides including vibrant new exterior colors, canopies and resurfacing for smoother and faster rides.

Repainting of key areas including focal areas such as other attractions, food and beverage and merchandise locations.

Extensive new landscaping that amplifies the park beautification and offers added shade.

Increased number of cabanas and the return of food and beverage services.

Upgraded food options and new frozen cocktail selections.

State-of-the-art conveyor belt to now carry tubes to the top of Tornado.

Refreshed restrooms and changing areas.

New sound system, signage and employee uniforms that augment the themed environment.

“Hurricane Harbor Los Angeles has been a beloved So Cal summertime destination for aquatic thrills and splashy family fun for three decades and with this anniversary we wanted to show appreciation to our fans with a completely revitalized guest experience,” said Jeff Harris, Vice President and General Manager of Six Flags Hurricane Harbor and Magic Mountain. “We are counting down the days until we open the gates and share what we’ve been working on since last year. From a new theme and backstory to slides that have been refinished to shine brighter and provide a better ride to new and enhanced cabanas, landscaping, food and beverage and more, a day spent at Hurricane Harbor Los Angeles will be the ultimate day in the sun.”

Hurricane Harbor Los Angeles will open to the public Saturday, May 24 at 10:30 a.m. and will be open through Labor Day. Single day tickets start at $49 when purchased online or make the biggest splash with a Gold Pass and enjoy unlimited visits to Hurricane Harbor Los Angeles and Magic Mountain; complimentary parking, food, merchandise and bring-a-friend discounts and more. Gold Pass Memberships start at just $6.99 per month after initial payment.

To learn more about the park transformation, visit the park’s blog at www.sixflags.com/hurricaneharborla/celebrating-30-years-of-fun-a-bold-new-transformation-for-hurricane-harbor-los-angeles.

For additional information or to buy tickets, visit sixflags.com/hurricaneharborla.

Hurricane Harbor 2

Hurricane Harbor

Hurricane Harbor Carousel-D-blog-1536x1024
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
04-29-2025 Mimi’s Cafe Makes Way for Anticipated Yard House Restaurant
04-29-2025 Opens May 24: Hurricane Harbor Celebrates 30th Anniversary with Makeover
04-28-2025 Valladares’ ‘No Tax on Tips’ Bill Gets Approval from Senate Committee
04-23-2025 Oct. 24: Via Bash Returns with ‘The Mad Hatter’s Ball’
04-23-2025 WalletHub: California Residents Spend the Second Highest Percentage of Income on Housing
12-30-2024 Jan. 9: Introduction to Government Business Certifications Webinar
05-29-2020 Donaldson Co. Declares Cash Dividend
05-11-2020 Appeals Court Rules for Valencia Developer Over SCOPE
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
May 1: Parks Commission to Hear Update on Old Orchard Park
The city of Santa Clarita Parks, Recreation and Community Services Commission will meet 6 p.m. Thursday, May 1 at Council Chambers to receive an update on Old Orchard Park consturction.
May 1: Parks Commission to Hear Update on Old Orchard Park
CSUN Schedules Commence Ceremonies for 10,000+ Grads
Black caps and gowns will fill the center of California State University, Northridge campus next month as thousands of graduating students cross the stage in front of CSUN’s iconic University Library as CSUN celebrates its 2025 commencement.
CSUN Schedules Commence Ceremonies for 10,000+ Grads
Schiavo’s Landfill Fire Safety Act Advances
The Assembly Natural Resources Committee has advanced the Landfill Safety Act (AB28), authored by Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo (D-Chatsworth), in a step toward protecting public health and preventing future landfill disasters.
Schiavo’s Landfill Fire Safety Act Advances
Mimi’s Cafe Makes Way for Anticipated Yard House Restaurant
Mimi’s Cafe in Valencia has been demolished to make way for the construction of a Yard House restaurant.
Mimi’s Cafe Makes Way for Anticipated Yard House Restaurant
May 18: Community Drum Circle at Placerita Nature Center
Placerita Nature Center will host a free drum circle led by Arianna Monge, 2 p.m. Sunday, May 18.
May 18: Community Drum Circle at Placerita Nature Center
Valladares’ ‘No Tax on Tips’ Bill Gets Approval from Senate Committee
Senator Suzette Valladares (R-Santa Clarita) announced that her bill to exempt tips from taxes, (SB 17) has passed unanimously out of the Senate Revenue and Taxation Committee with a 5-0 vote.
Valladares’ ‘No Tax on Tips’ Bill Gets Approval from Senate Committee
June 1: Call to Artists for SCAA ‘Black and White’ Deadline
The Santa Clarita Artists Association has issued a call to artists for "Black and White," art show which will open Thursday, June 19 through Sunday, July 27 at the SCAA 6th Street Gallery, 22508 6th St., Newhall, CA 91321.
June 1: Call to Artists for SCAA ‘Black and White’ Deadline
April 30: Last Day to Purchase Tickets for 36th Annual ‘Taste of the Town’
The last day to purchase tickets for the Child & Family Center’s biggest fundraiser of the year, the 36th Annual Taste of the Town, will be Wednesday, April 30.
April 30: Last Day to Purchase Tickets for 36th Annual ‘Taste of the Town’
LASD Launches Safe Driving Campaign, ‘Emergency Lights? Pull to the Right’
The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department has announced the launch of its latest public safety campaign, “Emergency Lights? Pull to the Right.”
LASD Launches Safe Driving Campaign, ‘Emergency Lights? Pull to the Right’
May 3: Last Call to Join Relay For Life of Santa Clarita Valley
Now is the time to join the American Cancer Society Relay For Life of Santa Clarita Valley, Saturday, May 3 at Central Park, 27150 Bouquet Canyon Road, Santa Clarita, CA 91350.
May 3: Last Call to Join Relay For Life of Santa Clarita Valley
May 10: Santa Clarita Symphony Presents ‘The Romantic Symphony’
Santa Clarita Symphony Orchestra invites music lovers to an unforgettable evening of passion, power and farewell with “The Romantic Symphony” on May 10 at 7 p.m. at the Canyon High School Performing Arts Center.
May 10: Santa Clarita Symphony Presents ‘The Romantic Symphony’
May 1: SUSD Measure EE Citizens Oversight Committee Meets
The Saugus Union School District Measure EE Citizens Oversight Committee meeting will be held 6 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 7, at Cedarcreek Elementary, 27792 Camp Plenty Road, Canyon Country, CA 91351 in the Edible Garden Flex Classroom (Science Lab).
May 1: SUSD Measure EE Citizens Oversight Committee Meets
May 23-June 1: ‘Wild Dust’ at The MAIN
Saddle up for a wild ride with the theatrical production of "Wild Dust" presented by Showdown Stage Company, Friday, May 23- Sunday, June 1 at the MAIN.
May 23-June 1: ‘Wild Dust’ at The MAIN
TMU Men’s Track Takes GSAC Crown
The Master's University men's track and field team took home the GSAC championship, and the women finished second on Friday, April 25 in Aliso Viejo.
TMU Men’s Track Takes GSAC Crown
Season Comes to an End for Sandy ‘Stangs
The greatest season in The Master's University beach volleyball history ended in the quarterfinals Friday, April 25 as the team lost to conference-rival Ottawa University of Arizona 2-3 in the NAIA Beach Volleyball Championship tournament.
Season Comes to an End for Sandy ‘Stangs
Ken Striplin | Building Community Through Parks, Capital Improvement Projects
In Santa Clarita, we are proud of our thousands of acres of open spaces, miles of scenic trails and beautiful green parks that bring our community together.
Ken Striplin | Building Community Through Parks, Capital Improvement Projects
April 28-May 3: Six Productions Filming in SCV
The city of Santa Clarita Film Office has released the list of six productions filming in the Santa Clarita Valley for the week of Monday, April 28 to Saturday, May 3.
April 28-May 3: Six Productions Filming in SCV
Today in SCV History (April 28)
1943 - August Rübel, owner of Rancho Camulos, is killed when the ambulance he's driving hits a German land mine in North Africa [story]
August Rubel
Today in SCV History (April 27)
1971 - Tejon Ranch Co. allows Fire Dept. to torch the historic Hotel Lebec [story]
Lebec Hotel fire
Today in SCV History (April 26)
1906 - Bobby Batugo, World Champion Mixologist in the 1970s, born in The Philippines [story]
Bobby Batugo
