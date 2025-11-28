header image

November 28
1950 - CalArts grad Ed Harris ("A Beautiful Mind," "Apollo 13," "Westworld") born in New Jersey [link]
Ed Harris
Operation Gobble: Boston Scientific, Child & Family Provide Holiday Meals
| Friday, Nov 28, 2025
Boston Scientific crop

Operation Gobble is the annual effort by employees of Boston Scientific who partner with the Child & Family Center to help families enjoy a holiday meal.

For many years, Boston Scientific has been a trusted community partner in helping Child & Family Center families experience the warmth and comfort of the holiday season.

Through their ongoing generosity, employees have collected and donated food and essential items to support families facing food insecurity during one of the most meaningful times of the year.

“This annual effort goes far beyond donations, it represents a deep commitment to helping families find stability, nourishment and peace of mind during the holidays,” said a spokesperson for Child & Family. “Thanks to Boston Scientific’s continued support, countless families have been able to gather around the table and enjoy a holiday meal together.”

To help support the Child & Family Center visit www.childfamilycenter.org/ways-to-give/.

To assist the Child & Family Center with special gifts during the holidays, such as gift cards which are very helpful for clients who may need essentials such as groceries, clothing, gas and other needs, please contact cheryl.jones@childfamilycenter.org.

Gift cards are especially needed as gifts for teens in the Adopt-A-Family effort.

In addition donated items are greatly appreciated and will support the children and families at the Child & Family Center. Please call the Center at (661) 259-9439 to arrange a drop-off time.

The Child & Familly Center provides a range of mental health, substance use and domestic violence services to children and families in the Santa Clarita Valley. For more information about the Child & Family Center visit www.childfamilycenter.org.

Boston Scientific has a significant presence in the Santa Clarita Valley primarily as a large manufacturing and research site for its Neuromodulation business, which focuses on implantable devices to treat chronic pain. It is located in Valencia at 25155 Rye Canyon Loop, Santa Clarita, CA 91355.
