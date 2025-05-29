Our Community Salutes Recognizes H.S. Seniors Enlisting in U.S. Military

Our Community Salutes of Santa Clarita and the Kiwanis Club of Santa Clarita hosted it’s first enlistee recognition ceremony on May 17.

The event was held at the Golden Valley High School theater and honored the class of 2025 high school seniors, and their families, for their commitment to serve the nation in the U.S. Armed Services.

A total of 82 high school senior enlistees were honored and more than 300 family, friends and community members were in attendance to show their support for the enlistees.

Since 2009, OCS – USA has conducted hundreds of recognition ceremonies nationwide, honoring tens of thousands new enlistees and their families.

“I am exceptionally proud of these brave young adults in the Santa Clarita area who have taken the oath to protect our liberties and freedoms at a critical time,” said Dr. Kenneth Hartman, Our Community Salutes – USA Founder and President. “The military is facing a substantial recruiting crisis, and we must do everything we can to honor and support them as they embark on their military journey.”

The ceremony was underwritten by the following Santa Clarita Valley businesses, ensuring there was no cost to attend: Kiwanis Club of Santa Clarita, Kiwanis Club of Burbank, CAL-NEV-HA Children’s Fund, Five Star Leader Development, Santa Clarita Magazine, HomeGirlCaliMartha Aguilar, Stern Kory Sreden & Morgan, MB2 Entertainment, Ben Strength GM at AQMS, Carlos Villalobos Insurance Agency Inc. and the Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency. .

“This generous support reflects the community’s recognition of the dedication and sacrifice made by the class of 2025 high school enlistees who have made the selfless decision to serve the country,” said officials of Our Community Salutes of Santa Clarita in a press release. “Going beyond recognition, the ceremonies also create a network of local support, as well as provide much-needed transitional resources to new enlistees; 75% of whom will only serve for 48-months.”

For more information about Our Community Salutes – USA, please visit: www.ourcommunitysalutes.org.

Army enlistee

Our Community Salutes audience at the Golden Valley High School theater.

