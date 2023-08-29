Outlets at Tejon Recruiting Entries for Third Annual Car Show

Outlets at Tejon will host its Third Annual Car Show on Saturday, Sept. 16, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Expected to draw hundreds to the event, the shopping center is recruiting cars from across the state to show up for judging and awards. Car clubs and individual entries are now being accepted.

“Southern California is considered a prime travel destination for entertainment, shopping, dining, and to escape the hustle and bustle of the big city,” said Becca Bland, Director of Marketing for Tejon Ranch. “As we welcome thousands of visitors to our first fall event, we are excited to draw in classic cars from Merced to San Diego, showcase some beautiful cars to our judges and award some of the finest cars with a plaque.”

The event will not only feature classic and new cars, but music, raffles with prizes and giveaways as well as an awards ceremony at 2:30 p.m. Awards will be for the following categories: Best by decade, Best of Make/Model, Best Work in Progress, Crowd Favorite and Overall Event Winner.

Attendance to the event is free and open to the public; participants entering their cars must register in advance, fees apply.

Outlets at Tejon is a unique retail experience along the rolling foothills of California’s Kern County. With over 50 designer and brand-name stores, this tranquil open-air retail shopping center is family-friendly and perfect for a day out. Guests can enjoy landscaped grounds, water features and relaxing spaces that complement the open-air courtyards and curving retail promenades.

Strategically located on I-5 between Los Angeles and Bakersfield, just south of the Highway 99 interchange, The Outlets at Tejon is easily accessible and welcoming to approximately 80,000 daily travelers.

For more information about upcoming events and groundbreakings, including new restaurants and shopping, please visit TejonOutlets.com.

Entry tickets to participate in the car show can be purchased on Eventbrite for $25. Car clubs entering five or more cars will receive discounted pricing by calling (661) 858-2155 for a discount.

