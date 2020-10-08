Outlets at Tejon to Host Family-Friendly Halloween Event

The Outlets at Tejon is pleased to announce they will be hosting Cinema Under the Stars, a fun, family-friendly Halloween event sponsored by Polo Ralph Lauren.
Families are invited to an evening filled with shopping, trick-or-treating and a free screening of a classic Halloween film on Saturday, Oct 24. Safety precautions are in place and physical distancing and mask wearing are recommended. Check the Outlets’ social media pages for movie clues.
A variety of local food trucks, like Michaelangelo’s Wood Fired Pizza, will be selling fan favorites and a portion of every food sale is being donated to CASA of Kern County.
In the spirit of the season, the Outlets encourages guests – adults and children, alike – to come out dressed in costume attire. “We are excited to bring our community together to celebrate the season in a fun and safe way,” says Rebecca Swiggum, marketing director of the outlets. “We look forward to an evening filled with community, food and a classic Halloween movie!”
Additionally, for every $50 spent at the outlets that day, guests can enter a sweepstakes to win a $250 Polo Ralph Lauren giftcard to come back and shop again at the outlets.
What: The Outlets at Tejon presents Cinema Under the Stars
When: Saturday, October 24, 2020 from 4:00 p.m. – 8:30 p.m.
Food trucks from 4:00 p.m.- 8:00 p.m.
Trick-or-treating from 4:30 p.m.- 6:30 p.m.
Movie gates open at 5:30 p.m. and starts 6:30 p.m.
Shopping ends 7:00 p.m.
Where: 5701 Outlets at Tejon Pkwy, Arvin, CA 93203
Why: To offer a safe place for our local community and visitors to shop while enjoying a Halloween classic with family
About the Outlets at Tejon
The Outlets at Tejon is a 365,000-square-foot premier shopping destination easily accessed from Los Angeles, Bakersfield, the Antelope Valley and the San Fernando Valley. The Outlets at Tejon is situated on 43 acres along Interstate 5 and is a part of the Tejon Ranch Commerce Center. The center has over 40 retailers, shade structures, seating areas and large plentiful restrooms to give shoppers a pleasant experience.
About Tejon Ranch Co.
Tejon Ranch Company (NYSE: TRC) is a publicly traded diversified real estate development and agribusiness company whose primary asset is California’s historic Tejon Ranch. Located between Los Angeles and Bakersfield, the 270,000-acre ranch is the largest single piece of private property in the state of California. More information is available at www.TejonRanch.com.
About The Rockefeller Group
The Rockefeller Group is a leading global real estate owner, developer and investment manager. The Company has engaged in some of America’s most significant and recognizable real estate endeavors, beginning with the development of Rockefeller Center, one of the world’s finest urban mixed-use complexes, combining prime office and retail space in a superior location. The company is wholly-owned by Mitsubishi Estate Co. Ltd., one of the world’s largest real estate investment and development companies, which has completed eight outlet centers in Japan. Visit www.RockefellerGroup.com.
