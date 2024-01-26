Outpost Media Presents ‘At Home at the Zoo’ at The MAIN

Outpost Media presents “At Home at the Zoo,” a new production that kicks off on Friday, Feb. 9, at The MAIN, 24266 Main St., Newhall, CA 91321, in Old Town Newhall. Don’t miss one of the seven showings of this classic production, that has nothing to do with wild animals.

The show will play onstage at The MAIn Friday and Saturday, Feb. 9-10 and Friday, Saturday and Sunday, Feb. 16-18.

“At Home at the Zoo” combines Edward Albee’s classic, “The Zoo Story,” with its prequel, “Homelife.” These one-act plays form a complete story of a wealthy publishing executive named Peter and his wife Ann, along with Jerry, an isolated and disheartened man, desperate to have a meaningful conversation with another human being.

Please note that this production is rated R for adult material and graphic language. Children under 17 require an accompanying parent or adult guardian.

To learn more about “At Home at the Zoo” and to purchase tickets, visit AtTheMAIN.org.

In addition, for a directory of restaurants, breweries and wineries in Old Town Newhall to make it date night at The MAIN, visit AtTheMAIN.org.

