OutWest Shop Stages Fundraiser for Blue Star Ranch’s Veterans Aid

The OutWest Shop is donating 20% of customer purchases during August to the Blue Star Ranch in Saugus, an internationally recognized

nonprofit equine-assisted safety-net provider for mental health services, with a special focus on military veterans.

The horses help veterans overcome known barriers to engaging and staying in treatment and can help families in post-deployment transition build resilience.

The OutWest Store is owned and operated by Jim and Bobbi Jean Bell. The store was located in Old Town Newhall until the Bells relocated to New Mexico in 2017.

Free shipping on all orders of $98 or more going to U.S. destinations.

To shop, click here.

For more information, call OutWest at 818-384-4315.