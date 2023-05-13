Overnight Closures on All SB I-5 Lanes May 15-18, May 20

The California Department of Transportation has advised that all southbound lanes on Interstate 5 between Vista Del Lago Road and Templin Highway will be closed for five nights as crews work to repair damages from a landslide in Castaic that occurred due to intense rainfall.

Southbound I-5 will be fully closed between Vista Del Lago Road and Templin Highway on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. and Saturday, May 20 from 11:59 p.m. to 8 a.m. Sunday, May 21 so crews can pave and restripe the right lane and shoulder where the damage occurred.

Caltrans reports that the four-lane freeway where the landslide occurred has been reduced to two lanes since the incident and the two southbound lanes will reopen each morning.

Southbound traffic will detour east on Highway 138 and south on Highway 14 to southbound I-5.

The Quail Lake Road, Smokey Bear Road, Vista Del Lago Road on-ramps and westbound Highway 138 connector to southbound I-5 will be closed.

All work is subject to change due to weather or operational reasons, according to Caltrans.

Northbound I-5 will not be impacted. Southbound I-5 will remain open south of Templin Highway.

Caltrans is advising motorists to allow extra travel time and expect delays in both directions on I-5 in northern Los Angeles County due to multiple weather-related slides.

