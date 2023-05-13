header image

1958 - Juvenile probation Camp Joseph Scott opens at site of former New Era School in Bouquet Canyon
Overnight Closures on All SB I-5 Lanes May 15-18, May 20
| Friday, May 12, 2023
castaic landslide jpg

The California Department of Transportation has advised that all southbound lanes on Interstate 5 between Vista Del Lago Road and Templin Highway will be closed for five nights as crews work to repair damages from a landslide in Castaic that occurred due to intense rainfall.

Southbound I-5 will be fully closed between Vista Del Lago Road and Templin Highway on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. and Saturday, May 20 from 11:59 p.m. to 8 a.m. Sunday, May 21 so crews can pave and restripe the right lane and shoulder where the damage occurred.

Caltrans reports that the four-lane freeway where the landslide occurred has been reduced to two lanes since the incident and the two southbound lanes will reopen each morning.

Southbound traffic will detour east on Highway 138 and south on Highway 14 to southbound I-5.

The Quail Lake Road, Smokey Bear Road, Vista Del Lago Road on-ramps and westbound Highway 138 connector to southbound I-5 will be closed.

All work is subject to change due to weather or operational reasons, according to Caltrans.

Northbound I-5 will not be impacted. Southbound I-5 will remain open south of Templin Highway.

Caltrans is advising motorists to allow extra travel time and expect delays in both directions on I-5 in northern Los Angeles County due to multiple weather-related slides.
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Sweet Side of Education Chocolate Walk Rescheduled to June 3
The SCV Education Foundation announces that the inaugural Sweet Side of Education Chocolate Walk scheduled on Saturday, May 13 in Old Town Newhall from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. has been rescheduled to Saturday, June 3 from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Overnight Closures on All SB I-5 Lanes May 15-18, May 20
The California Department of Transportation has advised that all southbound lanes on Interstate 5 between Vista Del Lago Road and Templin Highway will be closed for five nights as crews work to repair damages from a landslide in Castaic that occurred due to intense rainfall.
Schiavo Announces SCV Chamber Support of Legislation
California State Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo (D-Chatsworth) has announced the support of the Santa Clarita Chamber of Commerce on five crucial pieces of legislation, tackling issues like housing, homelessness, support for low income families, water protection and electric vehicle infrastructure.
May 20: Special Olympics Spring Games Volunteers Sought
Volunteers are being sought for the Special Olympics 2023 SCV Spring Games to be held Saturday, May 20 at Hart High School in Newhall.
SCV Water Wins Prestigious Award for PFAS Treatment Facility
The Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency has been recognized for excellence in water treatment and innovation in addressing water industry issues by the Association of California Water Agencies. The agency was awarded the highly esteemed Clair A. Hill Award for its Valley Center Well PFAS Treatment Facility at the 2023 Spring Conference and Expo in Monterey this week.
Cameron Smyth | Pedal Your Way into Bike Month!
Each year, the city of Santa Clarita welcomes the month of May as Bike Month, offering our residents a wide variety of activities, free events and opportunities to keep you healthy and safe. With the mountains and hills covered in green, this is the best time to take the family out onto our trails and paseos and enjoy the natural beauty of Santa Clarita.
Learning Post Academy Accepting Applications for Fall 2023
Are you interested in online learning? Do you want to learn more about the William S. Hart Union School District's online learning school, Learning Post Academy? If so, please register for an informational meeting on May 23 or May 24.
Princess Cruises Names Second Sphere Class Ship the Star Princess
Princess Cruises, headquartered in Santa Clarita, has revealed the name of its second Sphere Class cruise ship – Star Princess, which will sail an inaugural season of Mediterranean voyages when she debuts in August 2025.
Canyons Baseball Falls 8-7 to Grossmont in Super Regional
College of the Canyons was served a tough pill to swallow in the opening game of the California Community College Athletic Association Southern California Super Regional, with the Cougars letting a five-run ninth-inning lead slip away to fall by an 8-7 final score to Grossmont College.
Blue Star Ranch Seeks Volunteers
Volunteers are needed at Blue Star Ranch, a nonprofit equine therapy ranch in Newhall that serves veterans in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Schiavo Co-Authors Bipartisan Solutions to Fentanyl Crisis
In honor of National Fentanyl Awareness Day California State Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo (D-Chatsworth) joined a legislative press conference on Tuesday, May 9 to offer her support for the bipartisan solutions moving forward in the legislature to tackle the fentanyl crisis. Her support includes co-authoring AB 19, a bill which will ensure naloxone hydrochloride, also referred to as NARCAN, is available in our schools.
Hamilton Makes COC History at State Championships
Alyssa Hamilton added another entry to her history-making weekend during day three of the California Community College Athletic Association Swim and Dive State Championships on Saturday at East Los Angeles College.
Today in SCV History (May 12)
1958 - Juvenile probation Camp Joseph Scott opens at site of former New Era School in Bouquet Canyon [story]
COC Standout Lauryn Bailey Commits to Cal State Dominguez Hills
College of the Canyons sophomore and Western State Conference, South Division Player of the Year Lauryn Bailey has committed to continue her career at California State University, Dominguez Hills for the 2023 season.
Entries Open for 2023 SCV Fourth of July Parade
Get your red, white and blue ready because the Santa Clarita Valley Fourth of July Parade is back!
COC’s Andy Ambriz Named Conference Player of the Year
College of the Canyons produced seven All-Western State Conference, South Division honorees, including conference Player of the Year Andy Ambriz. 
CalArts Announces 2023 Herb Alpert Award Winners
May 3, 2023 marked the 29th annual celebration of the Herb Alpert Award in the Arts, which was presented to 11 risk-taking, mid-career artists — experimenters — who are challenging and transforming art, their respective disciplines, and society.
TMU Center Madeline Cooke Adds Volleyball to Resume
Madeline Cooke, a 6-foot-4 center on The Master's women's basketball team, has announced she will add volleyball to her resume in the fall of 2023.
SCOTUS Sides with California’s Pork Standards
WASHINGTON (CN) — The Supreme Court allowed a California law governing pork standards to move forward on Thursday despite industry claims over its broad reach.
Caltrans Honors District 7 Fallen Workers
California Department of Transportation employees, family members and guests took a moment to recognize and remember District 7 workers killed in the line of duty at its annual Workers Memorial event held Thursday.
Weekly COVID-19 Roundup: U.S. Emergency Declarations End, L.A. County Protections Continue
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Thursday 55 new cases and no new deaths from COVID-19 in the Santa Clarita Valley within the last week.
Thurmond Earns Third Significant Award for Leadership in Education
State Superintendent Tony Thurmond has been recognized with the prestigious Association of California School Administrators Region 16 Leadership Award for his achievements and dedication to public education and for his service to the children of California.
Ocean Water Advisory Issued for L.A. County Beaches
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health cautions residents who are planning to visit the following Los Angeles County beaches to avoid swimming, surfing and playing in ocean waters.
Today in SCV History (May 11)
1920 - Warrant issued for actor Tom Mix to appear in Newhall Judge J.F. Powell's courtroom on reckless driving charge [story]
