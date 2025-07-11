Overnight Closures on I-405 for Pavement Rehabilitation Project

The California Department of Transportation has announced overnight closures along Interstate 405 through the Sepulveda Pass for k-rail installation.

The work will start around 9 p.m. each night from Monday, July 14 through Saturday, July 19 and will end by 6 a.m. each morning. Those traveling along the following routes will experience intermittent closures as follows:

Monday, July 14 through Friday, July 18

Up to two lanes of northbound I-405 between Wilshire Boulevard and Mulholland Drive/Skirball Center Drive.

Up to two lanes of southbound I-405 between Skirball Center Drive/Mulholland Drive and Wilshire Boulevard.

Saturday, July 19

Up to two lanes of northbound I-405 between Wilshire Boulevard and Mulholland Drive/Skirball Center Drive.

This work is part of the I-405 Pavement Rehabilitation Project between the Los Angeles communities of Van Nuys and Westwood along the Sepulveda Pass. This project will apply about $143.7 million toward improvements in the safety and mobility along I-405 between Van Nuys and Westwood as well as sustainably extend the pavement life.

The project is expected to last until early in 2029.

Due to weather or operational reasons, the schedule is subject to change including the times and dates, the number of closures and other details.

Residents and businesses located near construction may experience noise, vibrations and dust associated with construction activities.

