Big Rig Crash into Bridge Prompts Closure of San Francisquito Road

Uploaded: , Thursday, Sep 1, 2022

By Press Release

Los Angeles County Public Works announced Thursday the closure of San Francisquito Canyon Road between Copper Hill Road and Spunky Canyon Road in the community of Green Valley in response to semi-truck crashing into a bridge. Public Works engineers are inspecting the structure for potential damage.

Motorists should expect the closure north from Copper Hill Road to Spunky Canyon Road to remain in effect until Friday for repairs. Commuters are advised to find an alternate route.

The traffic incident occurred overnight when San Francisquito Road was being used as an Interstate 5 detour. The freeway was closed on Thursday just north of Santa Clarita due to the ongoing Route Fire.

Traffic in the area was being detoured to Bouquet Canyon Road.

Area residents are advised to monitor news reports, plan ahead and visit the L.A. County Public Works website at pw.lacounty.gov/roadclosures for further road closure updates.

