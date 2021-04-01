P-78 Found Dead Near San Francisquito Creek

P-78, a mountain lion that was being studied by the U.S. National Park Service, was found dead near San Francisquito Creek in Valencia, the Santa Monica Mountains Recreation Area announced on Twitter Wednesday morning.
National Park Services biologists received “a mortality signal from P-78’s radio collar” on Dec. 26, according to the tweet. The male mountain lion lived in the Santa Susana Mountains and had “a penchant for crossing (Interstate 5),” the tweet continued.
Biologists determined that P-78 had a broken front left leg and suspect that he was hit by a car.
“His body was submitted to the California Animal Health & Food Safety (CAHFS) Lab in San Bernardino for a necropsy and testing,” the tweet added.
The tweet concluded that P-78 “appeared to have been doing well” when he was recaptured in November to have his collar battery replaced.
Last spring, the City Council heard the community’s call to step in and preserve the landmark Valencia Ice Station. After months of renovations and updates, the 93,000 square foot building is almost ready to welcome the community back - to the newly renamed The Cube.
As Los Angeles County prepares to begin vaccinating residents 50 years and older on April 1 and residents 16 years and older starting April 15, Los Angeles County Public Health officials on Wednesday reported that more than 4,000,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered to people countywide. In addition, Public Health confirmed 40 new deaths and 648 new cases of COVID-19 in L.A. County, with 27,227 total cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce is one of the nominees for the Los Angeles Business Journal’s 2021 Nonprofit & Corporate Citizenship Award, which recognizes nonprofit organizations that work to improve the communities they serve.
Applications open Thursday for the Santa Clarita COVID-19 Rental Assistance Program, which enables the city to disburse $6.3 million in funds from the U.S. Department of Treasury and provide assistance payments directly to landlords of qualified households.
Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station authorities have provided details of a "use of force" incident captured on video Tuesday of an altercation between deputies and a suspect being questioned and detained about a package theft in Canyon Country.
With a special election on the verge of qualifying for the ballot this fall, 56% of California voters would reject the recall attempt of Governor Gavin Newsom according to a new statewide poll released late Tuesday.
SCV Water will kick off its multi-year pipeline replacement program on April 5, replacing a 1,500-foot section of 14” diameter PVC pipeline with 14” ductile iron pipeline along Decoro Drive, between Bidwell and Blueridge Drive.
Hassan Kanyike, 29, of Santa Clarita, pleaded guilty Monday to perpetrating a scheme to fraudulently obtain approximately $1.8 million in COVID-19 relief guaranteed by the Small Business Administration through the Economic Injury Disaster Loan program and the Paycheck Protection Program.
L.A. County Public Health on Tuesday confirmed 26 new deaths and 386 new cases of COVID-19, as California Public Health officials moved the county to the less-restrictive Orange Tier, with key sectors reopening, resuming indoor operations and/or increasing capacity on Monday, April 5.
The National Institutes of Health has renewed a $1.45 million, four-year grant to California State University, Northridge biology professor Jonathan Kelber to continue research on breast cancer metastasis.
Thousands of Hart District students in the Santa Clarita Valley returned to campus Monday for in-person instruction, marking another milestone for local education officials seeking a return to normalcy during the global COVID-19 pandemic.
South Bay United Pentecostal Church failed Monday during its fourth attempt to block California from restricting occupancy rates on in-person worship services more severely than COVID-19 pandemic standards set by the state for retail and grocery stores.
