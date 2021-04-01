header image

2004 - Last day in Sacramento for Sen. Pete Knight, who succumbs one month later to a sudden onset of leukemia [story]
Pete Knight
P-78 Found Dead Near San Francisquito Creek
| Thursday, Apr 1, 2021
P-78
P-78. Santa Monica Mountains Recreation Area

 

P-78, a mountain lion that was being studied by the U.S. National Park Service, was found dead near San Francisquito Creek in Valencia, the Santa Monica Mountains Recreation Area announced on Twitter Wednesday morning.

National Park Services biologists received “a mortality signal from P-78’s radio collar” on Dec. 26, according to the tweet. The male mountain lion lived in the Santa Susana Mountains and had “a penchant for crossing (Interstate 5),” the tweet continued.

Biologists determined that P-78 had a broken front left leg and suspect that he was hit by a car.

“His body was submitted to the California Animal Health & Food Safety (CAHFS) Lab in San Bernardino for a necropsy and testing,” the tweet added.

The tweet concluded that P-78 “appeared to have been doing well” when he was recaptured in November to have his collar battery replaced.

Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Santa Clarita Mayor’s Monthly Message – April 2021
Last spring, the City Council heard the community’s call to step in and preserve the landmark Valencia Ice Station. After months of renovations and updates, the 93,000 square foot building is almost ready to welcome the community back - to the newly renamed The Cube.
Santa Clarita Mayor’s Monthly Message – April 2021
P-78 Found Dead Near San Francisquito Creek
P-78, a mountain lion that was being studied by the U.S. National Park Service, was found dead near San Francisquito Creek in Valencia, the Santa Monica Mountains Recreation Area announced on Twitter Wednesday morning.
P-78 Found Dead Near San Francisquito Creek
Today in SCV History (April 1)
2004 - Last day in Sacramento for Sen. Pete Knight, who succumbs one month later to a sudden onset of leukemia [story]
Pete Knight
Wednesday COVID-19 Roundup: 4 Million Vaccine Doses Administered in L.A. County; 27,227 Total SCV Cases
As Los Angeles County prepares to begin vaccinating residents 50 years and older on April 1 and residents 16 years and older starting April 15, Los Angeles County Public Health officials on Wednesday reported that more than 4,000,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered to people countywide. In addition, Public Health confirmed 40 new deaths and 648 new cases of COVID-19 in L.A. County, with 27,227 total cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Wednesday COVID-19 Roundup: 4 Million Vaccine Doses Administered in L.A. County; 27,227 Total SCV Cases
New Study Shows Pfizer Vaccine Protects Young Teens From COVID-19
The Pfizer vaccine against COVID-19 is safe and strongly protective in younger teenagers, early data from the company show, based on trials in kids as young as age 12.
New Study Shows Pfizer Vaccine Protects Young Teens From COVID-19
L.A. Business Journal Nominates SCV Chamber for Nonprofit, Corporate Citizenship Award
The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce is one of the nominees for the Los Angeles Business Journal’s 2021 Nonprofit & Corporate Citizenship Award, which recognizes nonprofit organizations that work to improve the communities they serve.
L.A. Business Journal Nominates SCV Chamber for Nonprofit, Corporate Citizenship Award
Super 8 Motel to Resume Regular Operations
The Super 8 motel in Canyon Country will no longer serve as a temporary shelter for homeless people after May 31.
Super 8 Motel to Resume Regular Operations
Acton-Agua Dulce School District to Pay $726K After Fraud Allegations
The Acton-Agua Dulce Unified School District has agreed to pay a $726,606 settlement following a San Diego Court ruling over millions of dollars and charter school fraud throughout California.
Acton-Agua Dulce School District to Pay $726K After Fraud Allegations
Applications for Santa Clarita COVID-19 Rental Assistance to Open Thursday
Applications open Thursday for the Santa Clarita COVID-19 Rental Assistance Program, which enables the city to disburse $6.3 million in funds from the U.S. Department of Treasury and provide assistance payments directly to landlords of qualified households.
Applications for Santa Clarita COVID-19 Rental Assistance to Open Thursday
SCV Sheriff’s Station Provides Details on ‘Use of Force’ in Arrest
Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station authorities have provided details of a "use of force" incident captured on video Tuesday of an altercation between deputies and a suspect being questioned and detained about a package theft in Canyon Country.
SCV Sheriff’s Station Provides Details on ‘Use of Force’ in Arrest
Lukewarm Support for Newsom Recall, Statewide Poll Finds
With a special election on the verge of qualifying for the ballot this fall, 56% of California voters would reject the recall attempt of Governor Gavin Newsom according to a new statewide poll released late Tuesday.
Lukewarm Support for Newsom Recall, Statewide Poll Finds
SCV Water to Kick Off Pipeline Replacement Program April 5
SCV Water will kick off its multi-year pipeline replacement program on April 5, replacing a 1,500-foot section of 14” diameter PVC pipeline with 14” ductile iron pipeline along Decoro Drive, between Bidwell and Blueridge Drive.
SCV Water to Kick Off Pipeline Replacement Program April 5
Today in SCV History (March 31)
1870 - George Gleason & partners apply for patent on gold lode in Soledad Canyon [story]
gold mining
Hassan Kanyike of Santa Clarita Pleads Guilty to $1.8M COVID-19 Relief Fraud
Hassan Kanyike, 29, of Santa Clarita, pleaded guilty Monday to perpetrating a scheme to fraudulently obtain approximately $1.8 million in COVID-19 relief guaranteed by the Small Business Administration through the Economic Injury Disaster Loan program and the Paycheck Protection Program.
Hassan Kanyike of Santa Clarita Pleads Guilty to $1.8M COVID-19 Relief Fraud
Tuesday COVID-19 Roundup: State, L.A. County OK’s More Re-Openings Monday; SCV Cases Total 27,203
L.A. County Public Health on Tuesday confirmed 26 new deaths and 386 new cases of COVID-19, as California Public Health officials moved the county to the less-restrictive Orange Tier, with key sectors reopening, resuming indoor operations and/or increasing capacity on Monday, April 5.
Tuesday COVID-19 Roundup: State, L.A. County OK’s More Re-Openings Monday; SCV Cases Total 27,203
NIH Awards CSUN Prof $1.45M to Continue Researching Breast Cancer Metastasis
The National Institutes of Health has renewed a $1.45 million, four-year grant to California State University, Northridge biology professor Jonathan Kelber to continue research on breast cancer metastasis.
NIH Awards CSUN Prof $1.45M to Continue Researching Breast Cancer Metastasis
LASD: April is Distracted Driving Awareness Month, So ‘Give the Phone a Break’
April is Distracted Driving Awareness Month, and the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department encourages drivers to give the phone a break and focus on the road.
LASD: April is Distracted Driving Awareness Month, So ‘Give the Phone a Break’
Canyons Promise Accepting Applications Until May 1 for 2021-22 Academic Year
Students have until Saturday, May 1 to apply to the College of the Canyons "Canyons Promise" program for the 2021-22 academic year.
Canyons Promise Accepting Applications Until May 1 for 2021-22 Academic Year
Hart District Students in Grades 7-12 Begin Return to Campus
Thousands of Hart District students in the Santa Clarita Valley returned to campus Monday for in-person instruction, marking another milestone for local education officials seeking a return to normalcy during the global COVID-19 pandemic.
Hart District Students in Grades 7-12 Begin Return to Campus
California Must Show Evidence Supporting Its COVID-Related Church Occupancy Cap
South Bay United Pentecostal Church failed Monday during its fourth attempt to block California from restricting occupancy rates on in-person worship services more severely than COVID-19 pandemic standards set by the state for retail and grocery stores.
California Must Show Evidence Supporting Its COVID-Related Church Occupancy Cap
Symposium to Explore Movement Across Borders, Temporalities
California State University, Northridge’s Department of Central American and Transborder Studies will host a virtual symposium, “Transborder Temporalities and Imaginaries of the Future,” April 5 to 7.
Symposium to Explore Movement Across Borders, Temporalities
Saugus District to Rescind Teacher Layoffs, Resume Full In-Person Instruction April 19
Saugus Union School District officials announced plans to rescind teacher layoff notices and moved forward with an April 19 return to full-class, in-person instruction.
Saugus District to Rescind Teacher Layoffs, Resume Full In-Person Instruction April 19
Nearly One-Third of SCV Residents Vaccinated Against COVID-19
Nearly a third of Santa Clarita Valley residents have been vaccinated as the SCV vaccination rate increased to 31.8%, according to Los Angeles County public health data current through Mar. 22.
Nearly One-Third of SCV Residents Vaccinated Against COVID-19
Today in SCV History (March 30)
1993 - Federal govt. declares coastal California gnatcatcher (bird) a threatened species [story]
Gnatcatcher
