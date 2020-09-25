header image

Today in
S.C.V. History
September 24
1855 - Sanford & Cyrus Lyon establish Lyon's Station (for stagecoaches) near today's Sierra Hwy & Newhall Ave [story]
Sanford Lyon
Pac-12 to Resume Football, Basketball, Winter Sports Seasons
| Thursday, Sep 24, 2020
PAC12

The Pac-12 CEO Group announced Thursday that based upon updated Pac-12 COVID-19 Medical Advisory Committee recommendations that take into account material changes to testing capabilities, the prevalence of COVID-19 and cardiac issues, along with updated state and local health official guidance, the Conference will resume its football, basketball and winter sport seasons.

The football season may now commence for those teams that have the necessary state and local health approvals on Friday, Nov. 6, men’s and women’s basketball on Wednesday, Nov. 25, consistent with the NCAA’s official start date for these sports, and other winter sports consistent with the NCAA season dates for those sports.

The decision follows a meeting of the CEO Group last week where the Pac-12 COVID-19 Medical Advisory Committee presented its updated health and safety recommendations, along with the CEO Group having reviewed details on the rollout of the previously announced Quidel daily rapid-results testing program.

For universities utilizing daily antigen testing, at least one weekly PCR test will also be administered for each student-athlete, in addition to all positive tests to be confirmed with a PCR test. All testing recommendations will be reviewed and updated as needed on an ongoing basis.

The Aug. 11 decision of the Pac-12 CEO Group to postpone sport competitions was based upon three central concerns cited by the Medical Advisory Committee: consistent testing capabilities across all Pac-12 universities, the prevalence of the virus in Pac-12 communities and nationally, and concerns related to possible cardiac concerns potentially associated with COVID-19. The decision to resume sport competitions today is based upon updated Medical Advisory Committee recommendations that point to material improvements in each of these three areas, along with updated state and local public health guidance.

In addition to the consistent access to sufficient testing across all Pac-12 programs, community prevalence has shown continued improvement in the majority of communities across the Pac-12 footprint. To address concerns regarding potential health outcomes related to the virus, each Pac-12 sports medicine group will be implementing cardiac monitoring protocols for all student-athletes with a positive test. The Pac-12 institutions are also participating in a national COVID-19 cardiac registry which will allow for medical practitioners to monitor closely, and gain greater insight into, potential health outcomes in student-athletes.

With respect to football, there was agreement that these advances permitted either a fall or a winter season. After extensive discussion of the relative merits of the two approaches, a strong preference emerged for a fall season, and the CEOs unanimously agreed to proceed with that schedule.

No fans will be permitted at any sporting competition taking place on Pac-12 campuses. The decision to not allow fans at competitions will be revisited based upon health and safety considerations in January 2021.

“The health and safety of our student-athletes and all those connected to Pac-12 sports remains our guiding light and number one priority,” said Pac-12 CEO Group Chair and University of Oregon President Michael Schill. “Our CEO Group has taken a measured and thoughtful approach to today’s decision, including extensive consultation with stakeholders on the evolving information and data related to health and safety.”

“From the beginning of this crisis, our focus has been on following the science, data and counsel of our public health and infectious disease experts,” said Pac-12 Commissioner Larry Scott. “Our agreement with Quidel to provide daily rapid-results testing has been a game-changer in enabling us to move forward with confidence that we can create a safe environment for our student-athletes while giving them the opportunity to pursue their dreams. At the same time, we will continue to monitor health conditions and data and be ready to adjust as required in the name of the health of all.”

The Pac-12 COVID-19 Medical Advisory Committee concluded in its updated recommendations that “the conditions for the resumption of contact/competition can be met by the institutions when antigen testing is available on each campus. We believe access to near-daily rapid point of care testing for contact sports will significantly improve our ability to prevent transmission of COVID during higher risk of transmission activities and reduce the risk of travel.”

In the sport of football, Pac-12 universities with the necessary public health approvals may commence practice immediately with a seven game Conference-only season to begin on November 6, and the Pac-12 Championship Game on December 18, enabling Pac-12 teams to be considered for selection by the CFP. The football schedule will be released in the coming days.

In the sport of men’s and women’s basketball, the season will begin on the NCAA official start date of November 25. Further details regarding basketball schedules will be released in the near future.

For the Winter sports of wrestling, women’s gymnastics, and men’s & women’s swimming and diving, each university will determine when practice may commence in accordance with local public health official guidance and the situation on campus. Final competition schedules will be released for those sports at a later date. Fall sports for which post-season championships were postponed by the NCAA until the spring will be conducted starting January 2021, with preparation and practice occurring during the fall as permitted by NCAA rules.

In all cases, competition with non-conference opponents will be contingent upon such non-conference opponents implementing minimum testing protocols in accordance with NCAA and Pac-12 COVID-19 Medical Advisory Committee recommendations.
Mustangs Cross Country Adjusting to 2020 Scheduling Changes

Mustangs Cross Country Adjusting to 2020 Scheduling Changes
Thursday, Sep 24, 2020
One of Zach Schroeder's greatest strengths as The Master's University's men's and women's cross country coach is his ability to map out an athlete's season in advance and then adjust on the fly, fine-tuning workouts so the runner performs best in the season's biggest moments. 
FULL STORY...

Dream Comes True for Valencia Grad Jared Oliva

Dream Comes True for Valencia Grad Jared Oliva
Wednesday, Sep 23, 2020
Dreams really did come true for Valencia High School alum Jared Oliva, who made it to the big leagues as a Pittsburgh Pirate this week.
FULL STORY...

Firefighters Deliver Team Rings After Fiery HARTBreakers Tournament Performance

Firefighters Deliver Team Rings After Fiery HARTBreakers Tournament Performance
Wednesday, Sep 16, 2020
The 8U HARTbreakers, a local softball team of 8- and 9-year old girls, hit it out of the park last month, taking second place at the American Fastpitch Association’s Southwestern Nationals.
FULL STORY...

Sept. 21: Foothill League to Begin Fall Conditioning Workouts

Sept. 21: Foothill League to Begin Fall Conditioning Workouts
Monday, Sep 14, 2020
The Foothill League, which oversees high school sports played through the William S. Hart Union High School District, announces athletes will be able to start conditioning with their teams beginning Monday, September 21.
FULL STORY...
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Thursday COVID-19 Roundup: 790,640 Cases Statewide, 5,933 SCV Cases
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Thursday 39 new deaths and 1,165 new cases of COVID-19, with 5,933 total cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Thursday COVID-19 Roundup: 790,640 Cases Statewide, 5,933 SCV Cases
Mustangs Cross Country Adjusting to 2020 Scheduling Changes
One of Zach Schroeder's greatest strengths as The Master's University's men's and women's cross country coach is his ability to map out an athlete's season in advance and then adjust on the fly, fine-tuning workouts so the runner performs best in the season's biggest moments. 
Mustangs Cross Country Adjusting to 2020 Scheduling Changes
Santa Clarita Soccer Center Says Goodbye
When Scott Schauer opened the Santa Clarita Soccer Center nearly 26 years ago, he did it for a love of the sport.
Santa Clarita Soccer Center Says Goodbye
Canyon Country Man Arrested on Suspicion of Child Molestation
Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies arrested a Canyon Country man on suspicion of annoying or molesting a child with priors.
Canyon Country Man Arrested on Suspicion of Child Molestation
SCV Air Quality Unhealthy for Sensitive Individuals Friday
Air quality will be unhealthy in the Santa Clarita Valley for sensitive groups/individuals Friday, Sept. 25, according to the South Coast Air Quality Management District (AQMD) forecast.
SCV Air Quality Unhealthy for Sensitive Individuals Friday
CHP Newhall Seizes 100 Pounds of Marijuana
California Highway Patrol officers seized about 100 pounds of marijuana in five different trash bags after a traffic stop in Interstate 5 early Thursday morning.
CHP Newhall Seizes 100 Pounds of Marijuana
CSUN Psychology Student Named 2020 Reed Scholar (Video)
For Anthony Lawson, a junior at California State University, Northridge majoring in psychology, among the benefits of receiving one of the California State University’s top student honors, is the opportunity it presents to share his family’s story and to remind others that, regardless of the obstacles they face, they have the strength to persevere and succeed.
CSUN Psychology Student Named 2020 Reed Scholar (Video)
Santa Clarita-Based Stay Green Recognized Nationally for Employee Safety
Santa Clarita-based landscaping firm Stay Green Inc. has been recognized in a national, industry-wide competition, bringing home awards for its employee safety practices.
Santa Clarita-Based Stay Green Recognized Nationally for Employee Safety
UPDATE: L.A. County Announces Unidentified Patient Reunited with Family
Update as of 1:45 p.m.: Thanks to the assistance from the media and public, the family of this unknown patient was located and reunited with their loved one.
UPDATE: L.A. County Announces Unidentified Patient Reunited with Family
Academy’s Newest Dialogue Tackles Representation in Casting
Part of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences’ Academy Aperture 2025 equity and inclusion initiative, “Academy Dialogues: It Starts With Us” is a new series of virtual panels, with conversations about race, ethnicity, gender, history, opportunity and the art of filmmaking.
Academy’s Newest Dialogue Tackles Representation in Casting
California Ballot Measures Could Expand Voting Rights for Parolees, 17-Year-Olds
(CN) — Californians will decide the fate of two ballot measures this November that could significantly expand voting rights for some 50,000 parolees and hundreds of thousands of 17-year-olds.
California Ballot Measures Could Expand Voting Rights for Parolees, 17-Year-Olds
Saugus Union Begins School Waiver Process
Saugus Union School District governing board members voted recently to start the paperwork to submit a waiver request to allow in-person classes once L.A. County Public Health officials approve.
Saugus Union Begins School Waiver Process
City Council OKs $14.2M Ice Rink Bonds, The MAIN Lease Extended
Santa Clarita City Council members approved the issuance of $15 million in bonds to finance the costs of buying a 93,000-square-foot ice rink, as well as approved funding for the Committee on Aging and extended a three-year lease for The Main.
City Council OKs $14.2M Ice Rink Bonds, The MAIN Lease Extended
LASD Seeks Public’s Help Locating At-Risk Santa Clarita Man Last Seen in Las Vegas
Investigators with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Missing Persons Unit are asking for the public’s help locating at-risk missing person David Scott Sasser from Santa Clarita.
LASD Seeks Public’s Help Locating At-Risk Santa Clarita Man Last Seen in Las Vegas
Parents Urged to Open Dialogue With Teens About Vaping Dangers
Ahead of a statewide ban on all flavored-tobacco products, local law enforcement, education and health experts opened Wednesday a virtual discussion surrounding the dangers of teen vaping and urged parents to take action.
Parents Urged to Open Dialogue With Teens About Vaping Dangers
Wednesday COVID-19 Roundup: Progress in Key Indicators Countywide; 5,892 Total SCV Cases
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Wednesday 31 new deaths and 1,265 new cases of COVID-19 countywide, with a total of 5,892 cases in the SCV.
Wednesday COVID-19 Roundup: Progress in Key Indicators Countywide; 5,892 Total SCV Cases
Motorist Killed After Car Plunges 400 Feet Off Interstate 5
One person died Wednesday in Castaic after a vehicle fell off the southbound side of Interstate 5, plunging 400 feet down below.
Motorist Killed After Car Plunges 400 Feet Off Interstate 5
Registration Now Open for L.A. County’s Girls Empowerment Virtual Conference
L.A. County Parks invites all girls ages 11-18 to join us for the 5th annual iMatter: Girls Empowerment Conference, an annual tradition that encourages girls to turn up the volume on their own voices and believe in a life of possibilities by building their confidence, exploring pathways to college, and expanding their career goals.
Registration Now Open for L.A. County’s Girls Empowerment Virtual Conference
City Staging New Virtual October Events
Begin your journey towards completing the Run Santa Clarita virtual race series, compete against your friends and family on Bingo Night and celebrate the start of ARTober as the city of Santa Clarita stages new online and virtual events in October.
City Staging New Virtual October Events
Santa Clarita-Based Spectrum Real Estate Closes $15M Valencia Atrium Sale
Yair Haimoff, SIOR, Andrew Ghassemi and Matt Sreden, commercial real estate brokers with Spectrum Commercial Real Estate, Inc., are pleased to have represented the seller and buyer in the off-market sale of Valencia Atrium, an institutional quality Class-A, three-story, office building located in Valencia.
Santa Clarita-Based Spectrum Real Estate Closes $15M Valencia Atrium Sale
California Banning New Gas, Diesel Vehicle Sales by 2035
SACRAMENTO, (CN) — Rekindling the state’s fight against climate change after a spate of monumental wildfires have left Californians breathing ash and smoke for weeks, Gov. Gavin Newsom on Wednesday outlawed the sale of new gas and diesel cars starting in 2035.
California Banning New Gas, Diesel Vehicle Sales by 2035
Annual Soup for the Soul Fundraiser to Kick-Off Virtually
Now is the time to get involved in the first-ever virtual Soup for the Soul, coming up on Saturday, Dec. 5, at 6:30 p.m. and Help our Neighbors Build a Bridge to Home this Holiday Season.
Annual Soup for the Soul Fundraiser to Kick-Off Virtually
