PAC Releases 2023 Fall Spotlight Series Lineup

The Santa Clarita Performing Arts Center Spotlight Series will feature an eclectic lineup of talented musicians and performers, as well as family-friendly programs as part of its Fall 2023 programming.

Local residents will have the opportunity to experience a variety of internationally acclaimed acts and artists, without ever having to leave the Santa Clarita Valley.

Highlighting the Fall 2023 Spotlight Series are performances by:

Five for Fighting — Sept. 9

When You Wish Upon a Star: A Jazz Tribute to 100 Years of Disney — Oct. 1

Colin Hay — Dec. 2

Jake Shimabukuro: Christmas in Hawai’i – Dec. 21

PAC patrons are encouraged to save the date of October 27, when a special band that dominated the airwaves for most of the 90s with their unique fusion of pop, melodic rock, folk, and country elements, will take the stage. An official announcement will be made in July.

“We are delighted to welcome new and returning patrons to the Santa Clarita Performing Arts Center at College of the Canyons for our Fall 2023 Spotlight Series of professional artists and events offering spectacular entertainment and incredible artists in an intimate setting,” said Dr. Jennifer Smolos Steele, PAC artistic director and dean of the college’s School of Visual and Performing Arts. “These artists will surely inspire our community of dedicated patrons and the next generation of aspiring musicians!”

As in years’ past, the PAC will also host a number of College of the Canyons School of Visual & Performing Arts Theatre and Music Department productions and concerts, as well as performances from community groups.

Patrons of the Arts members will have access to a ticket pre-sale starting at 11 a.m. Thursday, June 1. General ticket sales will begin at 11 a.m. Monday, June 5.

Tickets can be purchased online, in-person at the PAC Box Office, or by calling the Box Office at (661) 362-5304.

For more information about the Spotlight Series, please visit the PAC website.

