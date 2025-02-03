Pacific Coast Highway Reopens to All in Palisades Fire Area

The California Department of Transportation announces the reopening of State Route 1/Pacific Coast Highway through the cities of Los Angeles, Santa Monica and Malibu to all motorists as of now.

Caltrans is implementing traffic controls for the safety of motorists, repair crews and first responders. Motorists should expect major delays on Pacific Coast Highway. Caltrans strongly advises people to allow extra time for their commutes or to avoid the area if possible.

The following modifications and safety measures are in place:

The Pacific Coast Highway is reduced to one lane each direction with a 25-mile-per-hour speed limit between Temescal Canyon Road in Pacific Palisades and Carbon Beach Terrace in Malibu.

There is one lane through the McClure Tunnel from westbound I-10 to northbound Pacific Coast Highway, and one lane entering northbound Pacific Coast Highway from the California Incline. These two lanes merge into one lane, potentially causing delays.

All signalized intersections are on flashing red. Please remember to treat these as a four-way stop, even if the intersection is dark due to a power outage.

There is no parking, no stopping and no pedestrians allowed in the work zone. Please remember there may be slow vehicles moving in and out of the lanes. Law enforcement will be citing motorists.

On PCH in both directions, the right lane is closed to allow safe access for utility workers to repair gas, electric and water service; debris haulers to remove hazardous and other household materials and waste; and contractors to continue their work on slope restoration and property repairs that allows for safe rebuilding.

Caltrans reminds motorists that traffic fines can be doubled in an active work zone. Motorists should use caution driving through the area and should slow down for workers.

