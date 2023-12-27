Painted Turtle Still Matching Donations Through Dec. 31

The Painted Turtle Camp in Lake Hughes is a place where children with serious medical conditions can just be kids. All campers attend Painted Turtle Camp free of charge.

Sue Matthews, Painted Turtle Camp CEO, announced that support received from donors received through the holiday’s has totaled $68,665, and is still accepting and matching donations until Dec. 31.

The camp was founded in 2004 by actor and philanthropist Paul Newman.

“Before you set out to ring in the new year, give today to ensure the life-changing gift of The Painted Turtle is always free of charge for children with serious illnesses and their families,” Matthews said. “Your support will make all the difference. Wishing you a safe and bright New Year.”

