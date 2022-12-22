Painted Turtle’s Holiday Gathering Returns

Pure joy covered every acre of The Painted Turtle, a local nonprofit camp for kids with serious medical conditions, as the organization welcomed 265 people on Dec. 3 to its first in-person holiday gathering on camp in 1,095 days.
It was a festive day packed with holiday fun in all areas of The Painted Turtle, which is located near Lake Elizabeth in Lake Hughes.
Wonderful times were had by all! Click [here] to experience just a few of the many magical moments from the day. The Painted Turtle wishes you and yours a beautiful holiday season!
For more information about The Painted Turtle, click [here].
Temple Beth Ami, Chabad of SCV and Congregation Beth Shalom joined together to light the first candle on the menorah at the Westfield Valencia Town Center mall on Sunday, Dec. 18 to celebrate the beginning of Chanukah.
After trailing by 15 at the half, The Master's men's basketball team fought back to tie it, but that was as close as they got as the Lights of Montana State-Northern defeated the Mustangs 80-71 in the final game of the Cactus Classic in Chandler, Ariz. Tuesday.
The Santa Clarita Community College District Board of Trustees, which oversees College of the Canyons, swore in recently elected board members, elected its new officers, received recognitions for service, and set its 2023 meeting schedule at the board’s business and organizational meeting held on Wednesday, Dec. 14.
College of the Canyons pushed past the visiting West Hills Lemoore Eagles by an 89-72 final score at the Cougar Cage on Tuesday night, good for its second straight victory and third over the last four games.
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health has removed all eligibility requirements for the mpox vaccine, making it available to anyone needing protection against the disease without having to disclose any information on personal risk.
It’s merry and bright to recycle right, Santa Clarita! Waste Management has partnered with the city of Santa Clarita to establish three convenient locations for residents to recycle their Christmas trees this holiday season.
When 12-year-old California eight grader Ismachiah Oduwole found out in mid-November that his entire family had saved for 10 months for him to go to the FIFA World Cup in Qatar, he was not only excited, he realized he only had 24 hours to pack his bags and get ready for what seemed a trip of a life time.
Santa Clarita residents will be able to unlock their inner artist beginning in 2023 as four new exhibits are installed at the city of Santa Clarita’s free public galleries in December. These galleries will feature a group show, art created by Santa Clarita youth and an individual exhibit showcasing a variety of art styles and subject matter.
In November I received a delightful letter from a seven year old girl from the Santa Clarita Valley named Madeline, requesting our permission for her to keep a unicorn in her backyard if she could find one.
The California Department of Transportation will close multiple on- and off-ramps for the annual 2023 Rose Parade in the city of Pasadena. Caltrans will perform Traffic Control at various locations and will have various signals (lights) turned off to help with traffic flow after the 2023 Rose Parade has concluded.
