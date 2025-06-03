Pair of Matadors Named to USA Volleyball U23 National Team

California State University, Northridge senior setter Donovan Constable and redshirt sophomore opposite Jalen Phillips were among 21 athletes selected to train with the 2025 Men’s U23 National Team for the NORCECA U23 Pan American Cup, July 27-Aug. 4 in Guatemala City, Guatemala.

The selected 21 athletes will gather for a training block at the National Team Training Center in Anaheim, Calif., from July 20-27. From this pool, 12 athletes will be chosen to represent the United States in Guatemala.

Constable and Phillips both have previous USA Volleyball experience, as each was selected to the 2024 Men’s Collegiate National Team that trained in Anaheim last summer.

“I’m incredibly proud of Jalen and Donovan for earning spots on the U23 USA Team,” said CSUN head coach Theo Edwards. “They’ve put in the work, and now they’re being rewarded with an opportunity that will challenge and elevate them in every way. Having spent years coaching internationally with USA programs, I know how powerful these experiences can be — not just for sharpening skills on the court, but for building character, leadership, and resilience off it. This is a huge step in their journey, and I couldn’t be more excited to watch them grow through it. They’re representing all of us with pride.”

McKendree University men’s head coach Nickie Sanlin will lead the team, assisted by four-time Olympian Reid Priddy (Indoor Volleyball Club) and Luke Reynolds (Pepperdine).

“I am incredibly honored to lead this talented group of athletes alongside such a dedicated and skilled staff,” Sanlin said. “Representing our country with ‘USA’ across our chests is a privilege we don’t take lightly, and I am excited for the opportunity to compete and grow together on this stage.”

The roster features many stars from collegiate programs across the country. Several athletes bring impressive resumes, including past gold medals and MVP honors from international competitions.

