[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather
Santa Clarita CA
Sunny
Sunny
69°F
 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
January 7
1943 - Actor William S. Hart announces intent to bequeath Newhall estate to the public [story]
William S. Hart
Pair of Vikings Wrestlers Remain Undefeated
| Tuesday, Jan 7, 2020
Vikings Wrestling Team

It’s a little over two months into the prep wrestling season and Valencia has two wrestlers, neither of which are seniors, who remain undefeated: Trent Munoz and America Lopez.

The Vikings boys team wrestled at the Tournament of Champions on Friday and Saturday at Sonora High School, where Munoz picked up a handful of wins to improve to 24-0 this season in the 160-pound weight class.

Munoz wrestled Lakewood’s Jetro Preciado for the title and won 9-0. The two previously met in the semifinals at the Ed Springs Holiday Classic in mid-December, with Munoz coming out on top in a 6-0 win.

“It was good to see how I improved,” Munoz said. “On being able to score more points on him, so definitely shows that I’m improving my wrestling game. I feel like I was under control more. I was able to control more throughout the entire match which is a big confidence booster for me.”

Munoz didn’t qualify for the CIF State tournament last year as a sophomore. He’s striving to get there this time around and hopefully, claim a spot on the podium.

“This year, it’s gonna be different,” Munoz said. “I’m gonna be wrestling harder. I’ve been wrestling harder. I’m going to be wrestling a good tournament this weekend to really test my abilities.”

In addition to Munoz winning his weight class, Alex Munoz (145) and Braden Smelser (170) came in third in their respective weight classes. Lucas Paschia and Kyle Roth also wrestled in the tournament and helped Valencia to a 10th-place finish out of 66 schools.

The Vikings girls team competed in the South Hills Girls Winter Classic on Jan. 2 at South Hills High School. Lopez, a junior, claimed first in the 189-pound weight class and was also awarded tournament MVP.

After the tournament, Lopez’s record improved to 11-0.

She’s happy with the results so far this season, but is working on improving her strategy in matches as opposed to relying solely on instinct. She’s been watching film more often and learning from her mistakes.

“My shots,” Lopez said of what she’s focused on improving most. “I need to learn on how to set them up and like, when the right moment to shoot is. I just need to practice on that right now because I’m not doing good. I’m not right now but you know it’s gonna come.”

Lopez is looking to return to the CIF State tournament once again after finishing sixth last season. Her season continues at the Lady Top Gun tournament at Bonita High School on Saturday.

The Vikings boys team will also compete this weekend at the 5-Counties tournament on Friday and Saturday at Fountain Valley High School.
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
WATCH NOW
LOCAL SPORTS HEADLINES
> LOCAL SPORTS ARCHIVE

Pair of Vikings Wrestlers Remain Undefeated

Pair of Vikings Wrestlers Remain Undefeated
Tuesday, Jan 7, 2020
It’s a little over two months into the prep wrestling season and Valencia has two wrestlers, neither of which are seniors, who remain undefeated: Trent Munoz and America Lopez.
FULL STORY...

Pro Hockey: LA Kings Bring Back Two Defensemen

Pro Hockey: LA Kings Bring Back Two Defensemen
Monday, Jan 6, 2020
The LA Kings hockey team has recalled defenseman Derek Forbort from his conditioning assignment with Ontario (AHL) and activated defenseman Alec Martinez from injured reserve according to Vice President and General Manager Rob Blake.
FULL STORY...

Women’s Hoops: CSUN Beats Hope International 77-54

Women’s Hoops: CSUN Beats Hope International 77-54
Friday, Jan 3, 2020
CSUN closed out non-conference women’s basketball play Tuesday afternoon by defeating Hope International 77-54 in the Matadome.
FULL STORY...

Golden Valley’s Johnathan Kaelin Tops 2019 All-SCV Football List

Golden Valley’s Johnathan Kaelin Tops 2019 All-SCV Football List
Thursday, Jan 2, 2020
When Golden Valley’s Johnathan Kaelin learned that he was going to play running back in the 2019 football season, he didn’t flinch. Rather, he headed straight to the weight room.
FULL STORY...

Kings Defensemen Markus Phillips Returns to Guelph

Kings Defensemen Markus Phillips Returns to Guelph
Thursday, Jan 2, 2020
LOS ANGELES – The Los Angeles Kings have assigned defenseman Markus Phillips to the Guelph Storm of the Ontario Hockey League according to Vice President and General Manager Rob Blake.
FULL STORY...
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Pair of Vikings Wrestlers Remain Undefeated
It’s a little over two months into the prep wrestling season and Valencia has two wrestlers, neither of which are seniors, who remain undefeated: Trent Munoz and America Lopez.
Pair of Vikings Wrestlers Remain Undefeated
Officials Identify Pilot Killed in Newhall Plane Crash
The pilot who died in a plane crash in Newhall on Saturday has been identified by officials at the Los Angeles County Coroner-Medical Examiner’s Office.
Officials Identify Pilot Killed in Newhall Plane Crash
Santa Clarita Artists’ Association Announces New Art Exhibit
Santa Clarita Artists’ Association (SCAA) new exhibit, "Time to Reflect," runs from Jan. 10 - Sunday, Feb. 16.
Santa Clarita Artists’ Association Announces New Art Exhibit
CSUN Professor Finds Solution for Protecting Kids’ Online Privacy
How do we protect our kids’ data and privacy in an increasingly online world? Tech officials claim the responsibility lies with parents. Parents, in turn, say they are often overwhelmed or unaware of the hundreds of ways their children’s privacy and data can be breached.
CSUN Professor Finds Solution for Protecting Kids’ Online Privacy
50s-Style Diner Johnny Rockets Closes Town Center Location
Johnny Rockets, known for its ‘50s diner setting, burgers and shakes at the Westfield Valencia Town Center, closed its doors without announcement Friday.
50s-Style Diner Johnny Rockets Closes Town Center Location
Northridge Man Leads Officers on High-Speed Pursuit in SCV
California Highway Patrol officers chased a gray Toyota Prius on Friday that was reportedly reaching speeds of 102 mph.
Northridge Man Leads Officers on High-Speed Pursuit in SCV
Today in SCV History (Jan. 7)
1943 - Actor William S. Hart announces intent to bequeath Newhall estate to the public [story]
William S. Hart
Monterra Ridge Apartments in Canyon Country Sold for $62.5M
Los Angeles-based investment and asset manager Gelt, Inc. has sold the 232-unit Monterra Ridge Apartments in Canyon Country to Culver City-based BAG Investments for $62.5 million.
Monterra Ridge Apartments in Canyon Country Sold for $62.5M
SCV Deputies Investigate Chase Bank Branch Robbery
Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies are investigating a report of a bank robbery Monday afternoon at the Chase Bank branch near City Hall.
SCV Deputies Investigate Chase Bank Branch Robbery
Wilk Intro’s Bill to Re-Open Protest Period on Cemex Megamine
Senator Scott Wilk (R-Santa Clarita) has introduced Senate Bill 797, a measure that would give the public the opportunity to weigh in before the Cemex megamine can proceed.
Wilk Intro’s Bill to Re-Open Protest Period on Cemex Megamine
George Caravalho, First Santa Clarita City Manager, Dead at 81
George A. Caravalho, Santa Clarita's first permanent city manager serving from 1988 to 2002, has died, SCVTV has learned. He was 81.
George Caravalho, First Santa Clarita City Manager, Dead at 81
‘NCIS,’ ‘SEAL Team’ Now Filming in the SCV
The city of Santa Clarita has released the list of productions filming in the Santa Clarita Valley the week of January 6-12, including 'NCIS.'
‘NCIS,’ ‘SEAL Team’ Now Filming in the SCV
Pro Hockey: LA Kings Bring Back Two Defensemen
The LA Kings hockey team has recalled defenseman Derek Forbort from his conditioning assignment with Ontario (AHL) and activated defenseman Alec Martinez from injured reserve according to Vice President and General Manager Rob Blake.
Pro Hockey: LA Kings Bring Back Two Defensemen
SCV Food Services Agency Names New CEO
The Santa Clarita Valley Food Services Agency — the agency which delivers food to all four elementary school districts in the SCV — has named Robert Lewis as its newest chief executive officer.
SCV Food Services Agency Names New CEO
Plane in Crash Described as ‘Homebuilt’
The plane involved in the fiery crash that left one dead Saturday has been identified as a homebuilt TM-1 Thunder Mustang, according to officials.
Plane in Crash Described as ‘Homebuilt’
LASD: How to Protect Your Catalytic Converter
Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff's Station deputies have recently noted an increase in the number of calls for catalytic converter thefts from trucks and cars, and offered tips to keep the devices safe.
LASD: How to Protect Your Catalytic Converter
Today in SCV History (Jan. 6)
1800 - Teuteu, 34, wife of village captain, baptized (as Tomasa) at S.F. Mission; born at Tochonanga (Newhall area) in 1766, before Europeans arrived [record]
village map
Today in SCV History (Jan. 5)
1875 - Tiburcio Vasquez murder trial opens in San Jose [story]
Tiburcio Vasquez
One Killed in Newhall Plane Crash
A pilot was killed in a fiery plane crash Saturday morning near the Newhall Avenue off ramp of Highway 14.
One Killed in Newhall Plane Crash
Today in SCV History (Jan. 4)
1909 - Deputy Constable Charles A. De Moranville shot to death after responding to a Newhall bar fight. Prosecution fails to make its case and the killer walks [story]
memorial plaque
Nature Lovers Too Radical for Tejon Open Space? | Commentary by Helen Sweany
Tejon Ranch now forbids you on their conservation property if you belong to any one of several environmental organizations.
Nature Lovers Too Radical for Tejon Open Space? | Commentary by Helen Sweany
Jan. 15: SCV Chamber Member Appreciation Mixer at Monticello
The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce will hold its 2020 Member Appreciation Mixer at Monticello in the Westfield Valencia Town Center Mall on Wednesday, January 15, from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
Jan. 15: SCV Chamber Member Appreciation Mixer at Monticello
Jan. 9: SCV Water Engineering & Ops Committee Special Meeting
A special meeting of the SCV Water Engineering & Operations Committee is scheduled for Thursday, January 9, at 5:30 p.m. at Summit Circle, located at 26521 Summit Circle, Santa Clarita 91350, in the Training Room.
Jan. 9: SCV Water Engineering & Ops Committee Special Meeting
Women’s Hoops: CSUN Beats Hope International 77-54
CSUN closed out non-conference women’s basketball play Tuesday afternoon by defeating Hope International 77-54 in the Matadome.
Women’s Hoops: CSUN Beats Hope International 77-54
%d bloggers like this: