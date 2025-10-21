Palmdale’s New Incentive Program Lures AS Aerospace From SCV

AS Aerospace broke ground on a new, two-phase, 90,000-square-foot manufacturing facility in Palmdale on Thursday, Oct. 16, marking the first project delivered under the city’s Palmdale Aerospace Incentive Program.

The company is relocating and expanding its precision manufacturing and advanced component production from the Santa Clarita Valley to Palmdale. AS Aerospace is currently located at 21095 Centre Pointe Parkway, Santa Clarita, CA 91350.

AS Aerospace is a leading manufacturer of quality precision aerospace hardware. AS Aerospace’s main areas of expertise are internally threaded products that are critical safety items used in high-stress, high-fatigue and high-temperature applications.

The principal products in which AS Aerospace parts are used include commercial airplane engines and landing systems, military aircraft engines and landing systems, defense missile systems, as well as the International Space Station and Shuttle and certain medical applications.

As the inaugural Palmdale Aerospace Incentive Program project, the investment is expected to create 150 quality jobs and expand the city’s role as a hub for aerospace innovation.

The groundbreaking took place at the northwest corner of Division Street and Grand Cypress Avenue during a private celebration event.

“This is an extraordinary moment for Palmdale and a powerful validation of our vision for aerospace excellence,” said Mayor Pro Tem Laura Bettencourt. “AS Aerospace’s decision to make Palmdale its home demonstrates the strength of our business climate, and as the inaugural recipient of our PAIP, they’re bringing opportunity, economic vitality and a brighter future to our city.”

Approved by the city council in 2023, the Palmdale Aerospace Incentive Program leverages Measure AV funds to attract and retain aerospace businesses in Palmdale. The program provides up to $250,000 per project in financial incentives tied to job creation and capital investment. PAIP supports companies seeking to grow beyond the Los Angeles basin by offering proximity to Air Force Plant 42, available land and a skilled workforce.

For more information on the Palmdale Aerospace Incentive Program visit www.CityofPalmdaleCA.gov/Incentives.

